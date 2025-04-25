Weekly Traffic Update: April 25, 2025

N. 2nd St. Maintenance Project follow-up work begins April 28

Beginning Monday, April 28, City contractors will be performing final touches on the east side of N. 2nd St. between Lincoln St. and North St. During this work, the outer northbound lane of 2nd St. will be closed. Lincoln St., Lyon St., and North St. will remain open.

The City anticipates this closure to end May 16, pending weather or other delays.

Ousdahl Rd. Safe Routes to School project to begin April 28

Beginning Monday, April 28, City contractors will begin sidewalk construction along Ousdahl Rd. from 26th St. to 19th St. as well as along 25th St. from Iowa St. to Ousdahl Rd. as a part of the Ousdahl Rd. Safe Routes to School project.

Flagging crews will be in place during this work to ensure the safety of drivers and on-site staff. The project will begin at 26th St. and move north as work continues.

The City anticipates this project to end in Fall 2025, pending weather or other delays.

Eastbound 7th St. to close from Ohio St. to Tennessee St.

Beginning Monday, April 28, City contractors will close the eastbound lane of 7th St. from Ohio St. to Tennessee St. for work associated with the Jayhawk Watershed project.

The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, May 9, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org