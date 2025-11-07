Weekly Traffic Update: November 7, 2025

UPDATE: This release was updated to fix an error about the date of the ATC alley sale and closure. That event occurs on Friday, November 7.

Bob Billings Pkwy. lane closure between Kasold Dr. and Monterey Way

On Wednesday, November 12, City crews will begin installing a temporary asphalt overlay of the westbound lanes of Bob Billings Pkwy from Kasold Dr. to Monterey Way. During this work, Bob Billings Pkwy. will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction.

This work is in preparation for the Bob Billings Pkwy. improvements project set to begin in December. Additional information on this project is coming soon.

The City anticipates this lane reduction to end the week of November 17, pending weather or other delays.

Iowa St. and 19th St. intersection to reopen; 21st St./Becker Dr. to close at Iowa St.

Beginning the week of November 10, City contractors with the Iowa St. reconstruction project will reopen 19th St. at Iowa St. City contractors will also close 21st St./Becker Dr. at Iowa St. to reconstruct the east side of the intersection. The traffic control on Iowa St. will not change during this time.

The City anticipates Iowa St. to fully reopen by the end of 2025, pending weather or other delays.

Alley between Mass. St. and New Hampshire to close for ATC Sale

From 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 7, the alley between Massachusetts St. and New Hampshire St., between 7th St. and 8th St., will be closed for the ATC Alley Sale.

This closure will end on Friday, November 7, at 10 p.m.

Mass. St. to temporarily close for Veterans Day Parade

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 8, Massachusetts Street will be temporarily closed from 11th St. to 13th St. for the Veterans Day Parade.

At 10:30 a.m., the closure on Mass St. will move from 11th St. to 7th St.

The Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed north on Mass. St. from South Park to 7th St. Traffic on Mass. St. will be detoured to 15th St., to Barker Ave., and then to Connecticut St. All roads should be reopened by noon.

KU Vets Day 5K to temporarily close portions of roads around campus

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, November 9, select areas around the start/finish line on KU campus will be closed for the KU Veterans Day 5K race. The race will begin at 9 a.m.

Campus police and event volunteers will implement a soft closure for the entire course which includes roads adjacent to the KU campus. The streets will open on a rolling basis as soon as all race participants have passed. The course map can be found here.

All roads should be fully open by 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 9.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.gov