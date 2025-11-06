City of Lawrence Selected for 2026 Leadership Transformation Grant

The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) has selected the City of Lawrence as one of 76 organizations across the state to receive the 2026 Leadership Transformation Grant (LTG). Through this grant, more than 30 City employees will participate in KLC’s leadership programs designed to help organizations embrace change, tackle complex problems, and seize opportunities for growth.

The Leadership Transformation Grant helps organizations like the City of Lawrence foster a culture of engaged and empowered leadership at all levels. By equipping employees with the tools to lead, regardless of role or title, the City continues to strengthen its ability to collaborate, innovate, and serve the community effectively.

Program details:

The City has formed a core team of five individuals dedicated to maximizing the grant’s potential and embedding the Kansas Leadership Center framework throughout the organization.

Participants will engage in a year-long leadership development journey, leveraging KLC’s proven programs, including When Everyone Leads and Your Leadership Edge.

This opportunity builds on the City’s ongoing investment in adaptive leadership through its internal LEAD program.

Over the past 11 years, KLC has awarded 776 grants, training more than 15,000 people and partnering with 416 Kansas organizations. The Leadership Transformation Grant program continues to expand its reach, focusing on deep, lasting impact in each partner community. We’re excited to bring that shared leadership language to advance the work of the City.

“This grant represents more than professional development—it’s a commitment to growing leadership capacity across our organization,” said Craig Owens, City Manager. “When everyone leads, we’re better equipped to meet challenges, support one another, and create a community where all feel at home.”

For more information about the Kansas Leadership Center, visit www.kansasleadershipcenter.org .

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunicat ions@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.