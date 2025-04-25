Spongy moth treatments postponed for Eastern and Central North Carolina counties

RALEIGH -- The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is postponing proposed spring treatments for spongy moth infestations in Currituck, Stokes and Surry counties following delays in federal funding. The department will step up monitoring in these areas to track the potential population growth of this pest and complete some individual tree treatments in the most heavily infested areas.

Postponed treatments were planned in the following communities:

Carova Beach, Currituck County

Pinnacle, Stokes County

Glade Valley, Surry County

NCDA&CS has partnered with federal agencies to address spot introductions of spongy moth across North Carolina since the 1970s, said Sara Lalk, NCDA&CS Forest Health Research Operations manager.

“For years these proactive treatments have been effective in protecting North Carolina’s forests, landscapes and agricultural resources from the destructive impact of spongy moth,” Lalk said. “We remain committed to managing this invasive pest and will continue to explore all available state-level resources, including increased spongy moth monitoring in these areas to prepare for potential treatments in 2026.”

Spongy moths are a destructive invasive insect species that feeds on the leaves of more than 300 different species of trees and shrubs including oak, birch, willow and many others. When areas become heavily infested, trees may be completely stripped of leaves, leaving yard trees and entire forests more susceptible to attacks from other pests. Tree death can occur where established infestations exist. Spongy moth caterpillars can also pose public health concerns for people with respiratory problems. In areas with high-density spongy moth populations, the caterpillar hairs and droppings may cause severe allergic reactions.

Homeowners in the proposed treatment areas were notified about these infestations as well as proposed treatment options in January and February. Information sessions were held within the affected communities and public comments from residents in the treatment areas were collected for consideration.

Proposed treatments, which would have involved the aerial application of the biological pesticide Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki (Btk), were intended to target newly hatched spongy moth caterpillars before they could mature into moths and lay eggs, increasing the population size of this pest and infested area. These treatments have proven highly effective in minimizing damage associated with this invasive pest, but they must be made within a short timeframe in the caterpillar stage.

“We encourage residents in affected areas to be vigilant and report any visible spongy moth activity to the NCDA&CS by email at newpest@ncagr.gov,” Lalk said. “While there will be no aerial treatments in these areas this year, understanding any increases in the infestations will be critical for future management strategies.”

Information about the NCDA&CS Spongy Moth Control Program including spongy moth identification, history, and program activities can be found on the NCDA&CS website at https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/plant-industry/plant-protection/entomological-insect-services/spongy-moth .

