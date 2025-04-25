Bridge Repair Prompts Lane I-75 Closure in Campbell County

Motorists traveling on I-75 in Campbell County should be aware of upcoming bridge repair activities that will have a significant impact on traffic.

Beginning on Sunday night, April 27, I-75 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at MM 133, near Exit 134 (Caryville/Jacksboro/LaFollette). These lane closures will be in place 24/7 and will allow crews to perform substructure and deck repairs to the bridges over Better Chanee Road and the R.J. Corman Railroad.

All bridge work is expected to be complete on or before Sunday, May 25.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. The TDOT SmartWay system provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.