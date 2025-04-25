I-65 Widening Construction Prompts Traffic Shift

Nashville, Tenn. – As Phase 3 of TDOT's Interstate 65 Improvements project begins, crews will implement a long-term traffic shift in both north and southbound lanes of I-65 in Davidson and Sumner counties.

From 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, until 5 a.m. the next morning, crews with Jones Bros. Construction will close one lane of I-65 in both directions to shift traffic to the newly paved outside shoulder. The same closure will take place during the same time period on Monday, April 28, and Tuesday, April 29. This shift will remain in place while crews create new lanes in the location of the current median. After the new lanes are complete, traffic will return to the inside lanes.

The shift stretches 3.4 miles on I-65 from near Exit 96 (Rivergate Parkway) to near Exit 98 (US 31W/SR 41). Once traffic is shifted, the road will return to at least two travel lanes in both directions.

