Road Work Prompts Lane Closures on US 11E in Knox County

Friday, April 25, 2025 | 01:14pm

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on Andrew Johnson Highway (US 11E/State Route 34) in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

Beginning on Monday, April 28, and continuing through Friday, May 9, TDOT crews will close one lane of Andrew Johnson Highway (US 11E/State Route 34) in each direction near Mascot Road between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily. These lane closures are necessary as crews modify the intersection with Mascot Road.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.  Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

