Maryland State Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Fraud Suspects

Maryland State Police News Release

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two alleged suspects related to an identity theft and fraud investigation.

On March 3, 2025, a resident of Worcester County filed a complaint at the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack alleging their credit card information had been fraudulently obtained and used to purchase items totaling $1,600 at a Target in Rockville, Maryland.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division assumed the investigation and obtained surveillance photos of the alleged suspects exiting the Target located at 5700 Bou Avenue in Rockville on March 2, 2025 and March 3, 2025.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identities of the individuals is asked to reach out to Master Trooper James Brant at 443-506-9492 or james.brant@maryland.gov.


CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

