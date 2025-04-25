Del H. Smith’s “Discovering Life’s Purpose” Heads to the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

"Discovering LIFE'S PURPOSE: Re-Examining the Club"

Featured at Booth #930, the title explores life’s purpose through logic, reflection, and a shift from religion to reason.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025 , “Discovering Life’s Purpose: Re-Examining the Club” by Del H. Smith offers a compelling journey through belief, self-inquiry, and personal transformation. The book will be featured by Inks and Bindings at Booth #930, Black Zone, during the two-day literary celebration on April 26–27 at the University of Southern California.Rooted in two decades of research and reflection, Smith’s work reconsiders traditional understandings of life’s purpose and invites readers into a reason-based approach to spiritual exploration. Drawing from philosophy, religious study, and personal life experience, the book presents an Experiential Learning model that helps readers examine their own paths through critical thinking and self-application.Through this lens, “Discovering Life’s Purpose” speaks to individuals who may have turned away from religion or found conventional teachings insufficient. The book introduces alternative ways of reasoning through belief, offering both clarity and space for exploration. It also reflects on Smith’s own progression — from atheism to conversion to renewed faith — while questioning institutional religious structures, referred to as “The Club.”Del H. Smith is a retired international marketing consultant whose work included clients such as IBM, Microsoft, and Hewlett Packard. In retirement, he shifted his focus toward the development of methodologies for personal growth, combining analytical skills with an enduring interest in spirituality and human purpose. He is also the creator of the Meaning of Life Video Series and maintains a blog exploring similar themes.As part of its mission to highlight diverse and thought-provoking literature, Inks and Bindings will present “Discovering Life’s Purpose” alongside more than 100 titles from independent authors. Visitors can find the full collection at inksandbindings.com/latfobbooks2025 and browse features and author spotlights in the latest magazine issue: inksandbindings.com/latfob-magazine.The book is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other book retailers worldwide.To learn more about the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, visit events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

