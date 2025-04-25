State Highway Patrol Graduates 46 New Troopers

The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 46 new troopers today at a graduation ceremony held for the 165th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony commemorates 15 weeks of extensive training to prepare the graduates for a rewarding career in law enforcement.

The ceremony was held at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary at 10:00 a.m. Governor Josh Stein served as guest speaker and provided congratulatory remarks to the graduates. The oath of office was administered by Judge Jeffrey K. Carpenter of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.

“As new state troopers, we feel you are ready to fulfill this role and be ambassadors who represent the State Highway Patrol,” said Johnson. “Your presence throughout North Carolina will begin exactly where it is needed most, and that is in the communities within which you will serve. I am certain that you will serve with honor and distinction.”

These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on Wednesday, May 14, to begin a demanding field training program. A list of the graduates with their home county and assigned duty station is attached. A photograph of the graduating class will be available at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol.

###