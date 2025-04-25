Dustin Külling Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Flip the Script' with Chris Voss

Dustin Külling

SAN ANTONIO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Dustin Külling, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book, “Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.

“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of “Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.

Dustin Külling, a retired captain with nearly three decades in law enforcement, has dedicated his career to advancing leadership, officer wellness, and effective training practices. A first-generation American and lifelong public servant, Dustin’s approach to policing has always been guided by his faith, commitment to family, and deep sense of purpose.

He spent eight years undercover investigating international drug trafficking organizations before rising through the ranks to lead over 250 personnel and oversee a $58 million budget. His leadership spanned numerous specialized units, including SWAT, K9, EOD, Hostage Negotiations, UAS, and a variety of other law enforcement programs.

Dustin, an avid yoga practitioner and instructor, teaches resilience and stress management techniques across the country. He also advises agencies on building comprehensive wellness programs that integrate peer support, chaplaincy, and breaking the stigma of seeking mental health treatment through his work with UC San Diego’s Centers for Integrative Health.

Dustin is pursuing a Ph.D. in Communication, focusing on suicide prevention in law enforcement. He continues to write, speak, and train first responders on strengthening their physical, mental, and emotional resilience through his livebetterservebetter.com initiative.

Based in Florida, Dustin has been married to his wife Patricia for over 33 years. Together, they enjoy time with their three grown children and three grandchildren, who remain the heart of his inspiration and purpose.

SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Dustin Külling as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for “Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Dustin Külling, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.



