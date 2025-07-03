Bob Kawabe Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Leadership Playbook' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Bob Kawabe

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Leadership Playbook” co-authored by Bob Kawabe, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



“The Leadership Playbook” has achieved outstanding success, ranking on Amazons Direct Marketing Best Seller lists, and securing the #4 spot in New Releases in the same category. With appearances on eight Amazon New Release lists—including Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Motivational Management, and Business Culture—this book is already making a powerful impact. These achievements speak to the strength of its leadership insights and the value it offers to professionals striving to grow, inspire, and lead with purpose in today’s dynamic business world.



Central to the success of "The Leadership Playbook" is Bob Kawabe’s chapter, "The Journey of Becoming a Leader." Bob’s chapter is a deeply personal reflection on a life shaped by adversity, independence, and perseverance. From a childhood marked by instability to building a mission-driven business and coaching others with heart and purpose, he shares how true leadership begins by trusting yourself, shifting your mindset, and leading with unwavering passion.



Meet Bob Kawabe:



Bob T. Kawabe, CFP, ChFC, CLU, CEPA, is the Founder and Principal of Kawabe Advisory Group, a firm dedicated to helping self-made, family-oriented business owners and entrepreneurs live their “Amazing Life of Significance”—spending time with loved ones, pursuing passions, and making a meaningful impact.



Bob’s mission is simple yet powerful: “To touch the lives of others to give hope, so they can see all the possibilities, help them to define their true purpose in life, and inspire them to go after their dreams as anything in life is possible.” Having faced countless obstacles growing up, he chose to believe in possibilities rather than limitations, a mindset he now shares with others to help them shift from “NO, I CANNOT” to “YES, I CAN!”



A firm believer in the power of choice, Bob often echoes Henry Ford’s words: “Whether you think you can or think you cannot, either way, you’re right.” His passion lies in guiding people to transform their mindset, embrace new opportunities, and to live life with purpose.



Bob’s greatest inspiration is his family—his wife, Janet, and their children, Eden and Luke. Having grown up without a family to call his own, he deeply cherishes the sense of belonging, and the love and caring they have for each other. In his free time, Bob enjoys surfing, working out, reading self-improvement books, and spending quality time with his family.



Learn more about Bob Kawabe at kawabeadvisorygroup.com.



To order your copy of “The Leadership Playbook” please visit HERE.

