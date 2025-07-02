J ’ X Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “The Leadership Playbook” Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

J ‘ X

INVERURIE, ABERDEENSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Leadership Playbook” co-authored by J ’ X, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26th, 2025, the book has reached Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“The Leadership Playbook” has achieved outstanding success, ranking on Amazons Direct Marketing Best Seller lists, and securing the #4 spot in New Releases in the same category. With appearances on eight Amazon New Release lists—including Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Motivational Management, and Business Culture—this book is already making a powerful impact. These achievements speak to the strength of its leadership insights and the value it offers to professionals striving to grow, inspire, and lead with purpose in today’s dynamic business world.

Central to the success of "The Leadership Playbook" is J ’ X’s chapter, "Breaking Free." J ‘s chapter is a powerful reflection on survival, intention, and the quiet courage of choosing joy in the face of adversity. Through a series of personal storms and miraculous recoveries, she reveals how planting small seeds of hope and taking deliberate action can lead us to a life we truly love.

Meet J ‘ X:

J ‘ X is a certified Life Mastery Consultant with the Life Mastery Institute, specializing in helping individuals create a life they love. With over 45 years of experience in transformational success principles, J ‘ X has triumphed over personal challenges, using her experiences to create art, music, literature, and design while mentoring others to thrive despite their circumstances.

As Architectural Designer in Residence at Robert Gordon University, she mentored students on both studio work and live architectural projects, including community gardens she devised. J ‘ X has worked in the Scottish Design Centre and exhibited as an artist across the UK. She won the Helen McGregor Award for social housing and has served for over 15 years as a voluntary chair or vice chair of a major housing association, contributing to the design and delivery of an urban village.

J ‘ X is also an accomplished author with five books and a play focused on human potential. She has spoken alongside Cliff Hague, former president of the Royal Town Planning Institute, about the impact of planning on health. Passionate about sustainability, she established the UK’s first SEPA-registered domestic lightbulb and battery recycling centre and visited schools to promote environmental awareness.

Currently, J ‘ X is developing her Garden of Life project, a real garden. Accessible online, for those who feel stuck, especially those in hospital, at home or in an office. A visual moment of reconnection to a place of nature. A breathing space, where art-yoga connects nature and creativity for wellbeing. Her mission is to help others unlock their potential and live their dream lives.

To learn more, visit isobydesign.org.

