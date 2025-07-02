Kellye Alsop Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Leadership Playbook' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Kellye Alsop

CITRUS HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Leadership Playbook” co-authored by Kellye Alsop, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26th, 2025, the book has reached Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“The Leadership Playbook” has achieved outstanding success, ranking on Amazons Direct Marketing Best Seller lists, and securing the #4 spot in New Releases in the same category. With appearances on eight Amazon New Release lists—including Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Motivational Management, and Business Culture—this book is already making a powerful impact. These achievements speak to the strength of its leadership insights and the value it offers to professionals striving to grow, inspire, and lead with purpose in today’s dynamic business world.

Central to the success of "The Leadership Playbook" is Kellye Alsop’s chapter, "The Best is Yet to Come." Kellye’s chapter is a powerful reflection on rising from pain, loss, and hardship to rediscover purpose and strength. Through divorce, homelessness, and deep personal trials, she shares how resilience, faith, and service helped her reclaim joy—and how anyone can turn their hardest moments into a new beginning.

Meet Kellye Alsop:

Kellye Alsop is a transformational coach, author, speaker, and fitness expert who empowers individuals to achieve holistic wellness. After overcoming a challenging childhood and facing significant struggles, including trauma, divorce, and empty nest syndrome, Kellye shifted her mindset from victim to victor.

By 25, Kellye had already built a diverse career, managing health clubs, a vitamin store, and a financial institution. As a mother of seven, she balanced family life while caring for her elderly grandfather. His peaceful passing inspired her to launch Greatest Gainer, a platform focused on long-term health and mindset transformation.

Kellye has helped individuals overcome health challenges such as high blood pressure, medication dependency, and even avoid heart surgery. Recently, her work has expanded to supporting those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia. Her mantra, "The Best Is Yet To Come," reflects her belief in resilience and wellness.

Through her experience in health clubs and her knowledge of holistic health, Kellye combines personal insights with professional expertise. She is also the author of Don’t Shoot Yourself, Or Simply Thrive: How to Thrive Thru Divorce.

