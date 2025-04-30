School of Rock Expands Global Reach with First Location in Uruguay

School of Rock Live Performance

Global Leader in Music Education Enters 16th Country with Opening of New Montevideo School

Uruguay’s passion for music and rock, combined with the exceptional talent of its musicians, creates the ideal environment for School of Rock.” — Matías Puga H., School of Rock Master Franchisee

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the global leader in performance-based music education and part of Youth Enrichment Brands , announces the grand opening of its first location in Uruguay. The new school officially opened on April 29, 2025, in Montevideo. This milestone marks the brand’s entry into its 16th country, further fueling a year of dynamic international growth and expansion.Located at Bulevar España 2603 in the Pocitos neighborhood, the nearly 300-square-meter facility will include five rehearsal rooms, nine individual lesson rooms, and shared spaces designed to inspire creativity and community. The school’s design is led by renowned Chilean architect Enrique González Barrenechea, who has helped shape the School of Rock experience throughout Latin America.The expansion into Uruguay is spearheaded by Matías Puga H., the Master Franchisee for Latin America and the United Kingdom. In November 2023, Matías signed a Master Franchise Agreement encompassing Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, and Ecuador. Since becoming a master franchisee, Puga has opened over 15 School of Rock locations across Chile, Peru, Panama, Colombia, and Mexico.“Uruguay has incredible potential for this business,” said Puga. “Uruguay’s passion for music and rock, combined with the exceptional talent of its musicians, creates the ideal environment for School of Rock.”The opening in Uruguay follows several key milestones for School of Rock, including the celebration of its 400th location earlier this year in Reno, Nevada, and the signing of a Master Franchise Agreement in Germany to further expand into Europe. School of Rock now teaches more than 70,000 students worldwide.“There is a global need for more spaces that foster cultural development and real social connection,” added Puga. “At School of Rock, we don’t just teach music —we build community and collaboration across our global network.”The Montevideo school will offer the full range of School of Rock programs, providing students of all ages and skill levels an opportunity to grow as musicians through School of Rock’s patented performance-based methodology. Plans are already underway to open additional locations in Uruguay, with a second school anticipated in Montevideo’s Carrasco neighborhood and a third envisioned in Punta del Este.“Our expansion into Uruguay is another exciting step forward as we continue to grow School of Rock’s global footprint,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Matías Puga, whose long-standing dedication to our mission and impressive track record of identifying outstanding partners has been instrumental in our international growth. Following the opening of our 400th school and the signing of a new master franchise agreement in Germany, we’re more energized than ever to bring the transformative power of music to students around the worldFor more information about School of Rock Montevideo, visit montevideo.schoolofrock.com.# # #About School of RockSchool of Rock, part of Youth Enrichment Brands, helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open and in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 70,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards in recent years: International Franchise Association’s 2025 and 2024 Franchisee of the Year Awards; six consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand and ranked #1 in the Children’s Enrichment Category in 2025; 2025 Best Children’s Services & Education Franchise by Global Franchise Awards; 2025 Franchise Business Review Top Franchise; 2024 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise; 2024 Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Silver Award for Employee Satisfaction by Franchising@Work; 2024 Award Finalist by Franchising@Work; and 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.

