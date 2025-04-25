U.S. Chamber, ChamberWest Host U.S. Representative Burgess Owens for Roundtable on Tax Reform

WEST JORDAN, UTAH – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and ChamberWest hosted U.S. Representative Burgess Owens (R-UT-04) for a roundtable discussion in West Jordan, Utah with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Burgess Owens is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 4th District of Utah will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“Businesses in Utah, and around the country, need a pro-growth tax code and long-term certainty in order to invest and create jobs,” said Jennings Imel, Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “That’s why it’s so important for Congress to renew the 2017 tax cuts and make them permanent. Today’s discussion with ChamberWest and small businesses in West Jordan showcased the benefits of the 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act and the dangers of congressional inaction. Congressman Burgess Owens understands what’s at stake, and we appreciate his leadership and support of renewing tax policies that will help Utah businesses grow and prosper.”

“The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act delivered real results for families, workers, and small businesses in Utah and across the country,” said Congressman Owens. “Wages rose, jobs returned, and poverty hit historic lows — especially in underserved communities. Growth outpaced expectations, revenues increased, and working families saw real relief. Letting these tax cuts expire would raise taxes on the very people we should be helping most. I’ll keep working to extend the TCJA, deliver tax relief for Utah’s Fourth District, and keep America’s economy strong.”

“The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act delivered critical relief to small and mid-sized businesses, fueling job growth, investment, and economic confidence across our region,” said Barbara Riddle, President and CEO of the ChamberWest Chamber of Commerce. “As we face the sunset of key provisions at the end of this year, it is imperative that Congress acts swiftly to extend these tax cuts. Letting them expire would burden businesses with higher costs, stifle growth, and create uncertainty at a time when economic stability is more important than ever. Our business community needspredictability to plan, invest, and thrive.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

