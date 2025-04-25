Maryland State Board of Education to Meet Tuesday, April 29

April 25, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE (April 25, 2025) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, April 29, at 9 a.m. at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 W. Baltimore St., in the Board Room (7th floor).

Progress from the Chronic Absenteeism Task Force will be shared, including an update on the development of the Attendance Toolkit to support schools in reducing absenteeism. Additionally, the Task Force on Cell Phone Use in Schools will present its final report with recommendations.

The Board will receive updates on federal pandemic recovery funding and efforts to connect federal public servants with teaching careers through the “Feds to Eds” program.

This year’s new 2025-26 Purple Star Schools will be honored for their exceptional support of military-connected students and their families.

In honor of the Month of the Young Child, a Stakeholder Engagement Session will feature guests and advocates from the early childhood education community and will focus on early childhood education initiatives, highlighting the progress of Pillar 1 of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 15 individuals in total on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to 10 individuals are welcomed in the morning and five in the afternoon. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment closes on Friday, April 25th at 11:59 p.m. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.