Attorney General Jackley Rules Union County Use of Force Justified

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review indicates that South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were justified in their use of force in an incident that occurred April 1, 2025 near Beresford in Union County.

“This incident involved an individual, who has a criminal history, firing a weapon at one trooper,” said Attorney General Jackley. “One trooper shot the individual, and the second trooper used his vehicle to strike the suspect, leading to his apprehension. Both actions were justified.”

Officials were searching for Samir Albaidhani, 25, (Sha-mir All-Ba-Don-ee) of Sioux Falls who fired on two Sioux Falls police officers, striking one, during a traffic stop. The individual used a stolen vehicle to travel south on Interstate 29.

Law enforcement officers pursued the vehicle. The vehicle exited onto the southbound off ramp at Exit 42 near Beresford and lost control, driving into a ditch. Albaidhani left the vehicle and fired five shots at law enforcement. As he fled on foot, one trooper attempted to stop him by hitting him with his patrol vehicle. After the individual fell to the ground, he again reached for his weapon. The trooper fired his weapon, striking the individual in the arm. He was treated for a non-life threatening injury to his arm.

Lab results indicate Albaidhani tested positive for methamphetamine and cannabis. Both troopers tested negative for alcohol and illegal drugs. The troopers were not injured in the incident.

DCI processed the crime scene, reviewed officer video, collected and analyzed evidence, reviewed forensic examinations, interviewed the officers involved, gathered witness statements, and viewed all available video.

The Attorney General and DCI thank the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Beresford Police Department, and Union County State’s Attorney’s Office for their cooperation and assistance.

Albaidhani has been indicted on 11 counts in Union County including four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, four counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer, and one count each of Commission of a Felony While Armed with a Firearm, Aggravated Eluding, and Resisting Arrest. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

DCI’s summary of the investigation can be found here: https://atg.sd.gov/docs/April%2025%202025UNION%20COUNTY%20OIS%20FINAL_.pdf

