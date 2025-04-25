New book Four Feet Small by Billy Bean reveals 10 years of police-enabled abuse and one family’s fight for justice

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some books are written to entertain. Others to inform. And then there are books like Four Feet Small—written because the truth has been ignored for too long.Set to release later this year, Four Feet Small is a blisteringly honest, often unfiltered account of what one family endured at the hands of their neighbors—and more disturbingly, their local police force. What begins as a neighborhood dispute spirals into nearly a decade of sustained harassment, institutional neglect, and what the author describes as "justice denied at every level." Told under the pseudonym Billy Bean, the book is a direct challenge to the idea that police officers always protect, that communities are always safe, and that justice is equally available to all.The title doesn’t refer to the size of a person—it refers to how small a system can make you feel when it decides your story doesn’t matter. From the very first pages, the author makes one thing clear: this is not about exaggeration or revenge. It’s about setting the record straight. And about refusing to quietly accept what was never right in the first place.Four Feet Small documents everything: the events, the timelines, the impact, and most importantly, the silence. It details years of abuse from neighbors, unchecked by police, followed by blatant complicity, gaslighting, and active obstruction by the officers tasked with protecting the family. The term “Numpty Police,” coined by the author, becomes shorthand for a system that not only failed his family—but actively participated in their suffering.This isn’t a calm book. It’s angry. It’s raw. At times, it’s darkly funny. But above all, it’s deeply human. It wrestles with the weight of hate, the fragility of mental health, and the question of what justice really looks like when institutions stop working. It offers no polite packaging. Instead, it dares readers to confront the version of law and order they’ve grown comfortable believing in.What sets Four Feet Small apart is not only its content, but its voice. The writing is personal, sometimes painfully so. It doesn’t sanitize the trauma, nor does it seek sympathy. It asks to be heard—and, perhaps more importantly, remembered. In doing so, it joins a growing number of civilian-authored books that hold institutions publicly accountable for private destruction.While the book focuses on a single family’s experience, its implications are far broader. This is not an isolated incident. Similar stories, once dismissed as fringe or exaggerated, are now emerging across the UK. Whether it’s institutional indifference, group harassment, or strategic suppression of evidence, Four Feet Small raises an alarm: we need to stop pretending this isn’t happening.As the author writes, “This is our war. Our fight for survival. Our fight for equality. And most importantly, our fight for justice.” For those who’ve experienced similar silencing, the book may feel like a mirror. For others, it’s an unignorable challenge to re-examine who the system really works for.Four Feet Small is a testament to the resilience of an ordinary family pushed to the brink—and the refusal of one man to accept powerlessness in the face of injustice.The book will be available soon in print and digital formats. For advance reader copies, interview requests, or media inquiries, contact Parker Publishers at

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.