IAM to renovate fountain and surrounding facilities in Largo da Sé in original style and materials

MACAU, April 25 - The fountain and flowerbeds located in Largo da Sé and the surrounding areas were established in 2004, being put into use for over 20 years. Despite multiple repairs during the period, the issue of ageing and deterioration of the facilities was not improved. Starting from 7 May, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out renovation of the pseudo-classical fountain and the surrounding facilities in Largo da Sé in zones and in phases, according to the original appearance, style and materials, to provide the public and visitors with a beautiful and neat leisure space. IAM strives to complete the whole construction works in early fourth quarter this year.

As the construction location is in a cultural heritage protection zone with heavy pedestrian flows in the city centre while being close to schools and the Cathedral, IAM consulted the Land and Urban Construction Bureau and the Cultural Affairs Bureau for their opinions on the mentioned construction works. In addition, IAM visited the Catholic Diocese of Macau and the community associations of the neighbourhood to introduce the repair and renovation arrangements and listen to their opinions on optimisation of the construction details. During the construction period, IAM will strictly supervise the project execution units to implement proper measures for site enclosure management and cleaning of the surrounding areas to minimise the impact on the public and users as far as possible.

The area on both sides of Largo da Sé and Travessa do Meio is equipped with a pseudo-classical stone fountain featuring European elements, and flowerbeds covered with Portuguese blue-and-white porcelain and murals, making it a popular location for the public and visitors to sit leisurely and take photos. As the facilities were in use for over 20 years, they have shown signs of ageing and deterioration. Among them, certain water supply pipes of the fountain have been blocked due to rusting, resulting in failure to spray water; and the water leakage in the walls of the pools and other deterioration of various degrees are difficult to be repaired partially. Moreover, ageing of the finishes of flowerbeds and stone benches surrounding Largo da Sé, as well as the cracks and stripping in multiple places of the stone materials, have led to invalidation of the waterproofing layers, causing obvious limescale and stains on the stone walls, fading and peeling of the paint on the walls, cracks and damages of the mural tiles, etc.

In view of this, IAM will carry out repair and renovation of the facilities concerned in zones and in phases starting from 7 May, according to the original appearance, style and materials. The construction works will be divided into three phases according to the areas and the construction methods, including repair of the cracks of the fountain in the centre of Largo da Sé and on the walls of the pools on both sides of Travessa do Meio, and replacement of the water pumps and pipes; reapplication of the waterproofing layer of the flowerbeds in Largo da Sé, and replacement of the finishes of flowerbeds and stone benches; repair of the cracks on the stone walls on both sides of Travessa do Meio, and overall cleaning of the stone walls; renovation of the walls and replacement of damaged mural tiles, etc. After the renovation works, the public and visitors will continue to be provided with a beautiful, comfortable and safe public space ideal for travelling.