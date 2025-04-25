IAM to remove a withered tree in Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida

MACAU, April 25 - An ancient camphor tree (no. 539) located in Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida was diagnosed with infection of the brown root rot disease years ago. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) joined hands with the experts from the Guangzhou Institute of Forestry and Landscape Architecture to continuously carry out inspections and monitoring of the ancient tree, and the care and treatment measures, such as pest prevention and control, application of fertilisation and medication, and trimming for height control, were adopted according to the experts’ advice. However, there was no improvement in the growth conditions of the ancient tree and it has withered. To ensure public safety, the tree will be removed on 26 April and restoration of the pavement surface will be arranged simultaneously. During the works period, the public are advised to follow the on-site instructions and refrain from entering the enclosed area to avoid accidents.

IAM continuously monitors the growth conditions of the ancient and valuable trees in Macao and appeals to the public to pay attention to the trees around them in daily lives. If any abnormality in the growth and health conditions of trees is found, the public can report the case through “IAM Connect” or by calling the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.