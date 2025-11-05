IPIM Organises 43 Enterprises to Exhibit at the 8th CIIE Macao's Big Health Brands Go Global through National-Level Exhibition

MACAU, November 5 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region has organised 43 small and medium-sized enterprises from Macao to participate in the "8th China International Import Expo" (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai from 5 to 10 November. Among this year’s Macao exhibitors, the number of health-related enterprises has significantly increased to six. 11 companies participate in CIIE for the first time, accounting for about a quarter of all Macao exhibitors. IPIM is seizing the opportunities arising from this national-level exhibition to connect four major industries internationally and enhance Macao's appropriate economic diversification.

IPIM Sets Up Two Pavilions at CIIE

This year, IPIM has established a "Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Food and Beverage Pavilion", which covers 600 square metres in the "Food & Agricultural Products" area. This pavilion showcases Made-in-Macao products, Macao brands, and food and beverages from Portuguese-speaking countries. Additionally, in the "Trade in Services" exhibition area, a "Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Professional Services Pavilion" spanning 60 square metres will be offering legal and tax consulting services for the Macao region, and professional services for processing products from Portuguese-speaking countries.

First Appearance of the "First-Store Economy Scheme" at CIIE

During the expo, IPIM will display promotional materials and videos for the "Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy" and provide consultation services. Targeting domestic and international businesspersons at CIIE, IPIM takes the chance to promote this support measure and attract eligible foreign brands to establish their first stores in Macao.

In addition to organising enterprises to exhibit at the expo, IPIM has arranged a delegation of 35 entrepreneurs to attend the event, leveraging CIIE’s high international profile to explore new opportunities for Macao's "1+4" industry development.

As the world's first national-level expo focused on imports, CIIE is hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the People’s Government of Shanghai Municipality. It includes various segments such as a national comprehensive exhibition, corporate business exhibitions, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, supporting activities, and cultural exchange events. This year, the overall exhibition area of the 8th CIIE exceeds 430,000 square metres, setting a historical record, and is expected to attract participation from 155 countries, regions, and international organisations, including 290 Fortune 500 and leading enterprises.