13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo commences to unveil business opportunities Numbers of exhibitors and booths reach new heights

MACAU, April 25 - The 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) grandly opened today (25 April). Under the theme of “Explore MITE, Experience the World”, MITE presents six major highlights and brings together 755 tourism-related businesses and governmental entities from 70 countries and regions. The numbers of countries and regions involved, exhibitors and booths reach an all-time-high this year. The number of international exhibitor booths increases by 50%. MITE functions as an impactful platform that creates a world of businesses opportunities in international tourism and fosters regional and international tourism cooperation and exchange, contributing to forging a platform for Macao’s high-level opening up to the world.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, the 13th edition of MITE is organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and coordinated by Macau Travel Agency Association.

Connect international travel trade and facilitate high-level opening up to the world

The guests who officiated at the opening ceremony include Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Sam Hou Fai; Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Zheng Xincong; Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Liu Xianfa; Vice Governor of the People’s Government of Qinghai Province, Cheng Jiwei; Deputy Director of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, Kong Lun; Director of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, Chen Liwen; Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries (Macao), Ji Xianzheng; Commissioner for Tourism of Tourism Commission of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Angelina Cheung; Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; President of Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Vincent U; Director of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Wu Chuangwei; Acting Director of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Cheang Hio Man; Level-two Inspector of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Lin Zengwei; and President of Macau Travel Agency Association, Alex Lao, among other guests. Over 500 participants attended the spectacular occasion, including guests and exhibitors from Macao and beyond.

Deputy Director of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (Office of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs), Kong Lun, remarked in his address that cultural and tourism departments, tourism enterprises, museums and cultural institutions from 20 Mainland provinces (districts and municipalities) gather at the exhibit zone of MITE this year, to showcase the wondrous diversity of cultural and tourism resources across the Mainland to Macao travel trade, residents, international exhibitors and tour operators. He believes that Mainland and Macao tourism operators can leverage the Expo to deepen exchange and unlock cooperation opportunities. He expressed hope for the Mainland and Macao to keep deepening cooperation and sharing strengths in collaborative pursuit of international visitor markets, in turn contributing more greatly to steering Macao’s economy towards adequate diversification and raising China’s appeal as an inbound destination. He looks forward to jointly making a greater impact in the future, on advancing high-quality tourism development and fostering cultural exchange, mutual learning of civilization and friendship of the peoples between China and the World.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed in her speech that as a professional travel trade fair, MITE keeps enhancing its role as a bridge that connects Macao, Mainland and international travel trade. Growing in scale, the event features international exhibitor booths with an increase of 50% from last year. It manifests Macao’s unique strengths and role as a bridge internationally. The Expo reinforces Macao’s function of strengthening connectivity with both the Mainland and the world, contributing to the Country’s advancement of high-level opening-up to the world. Arriving at the 13th edition, MITE has accumulated solid experience. Upon this foundation, the event continues to optimize and innovate on the program, deepening integration across “tourism +” and reaping greater results, in response to the enormous support and recognition of participants from worldwide. She hopes that the travel trade from around the world can remain engaged and widen their global network, joining hands to steer the global tourism industry towards shared benefits and mutual success.

Exhibitors from 70 countries and regions explore international tourism opportunities

The 13th MITE is held at Halls A, B and C, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao from 25 – 27 April 2025. The Expo occupies an area of 30,000 square meters. The numbers of countries and regions involved, exhibitors and booths reach the highest record since the inaugural edition. Coming from 70 countries and regions, 755 tourism-related enterprises and governmental entities set up a total of 1,502 booths at MITE. There are 316 booths in the Mainland zone, 411 in the Macao zone, 14 in the Hong Kong zone, 343 in the international zone and 418 in other exhibit zones (such as the Belt and Road Products Pavilion, Foodie Market, Coffee Station and The Cellar). There are about 500 hosted buyers coming from different destinations around the world.

The 13th Expo engages a great diversity of exhibitors including travel agencies, tourism-related entities and enterprises as well as over 20 governmental tourism offices from 70 countries and regions across Asia, Europe, Americas, Africa and Oceania. The tourism offices include Asia Tourism Exchange Center. Tourism authorities from Korea, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Hamburg of Germany, Sweden, Burundi, Kenya, Tajikistan, Türkiye and Kazakhstan participate in MITE for the first time. Other participating tourism offices came from Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Portugal, Spain, Poland, Jordan, Tunisia, Norway and other countries. 51 exhibitors came from countries and regions along the Belt and Road, while nine exhibitors came from Portuguese-speaking countries. 98 exhibitors came from eight cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Hengqin). There are tourism offices and enterprises from 20 Mainland provinces and municipalities as well.

Six major highlights with new elements

Striving to attain innovative and quality enhancement, the Expo is dedicated to creating a powerhouse of “tourism +”, propelling adequate diversification of Macao’s economy and enriching the city’s dynamic as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Incorporating new elements once again, the program presents six brand-new major highlights this year as follows: “deepening cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative to expand global cultural and tourism business opportunities”; “a trinity of flavors: Macao City of Gastronomy with a charm of diversity flavors”; “empowering tourism through the 15th National Games: immersion in sports culture”; “multi-venue event in Macao and Hengqin: merging education with travel to enrich cultural tourism”; “Halal Horizons Pavilion opens new clientele and Muslim-friendly certification sparks opportunities”; “technology-driven smart expo promoting sustainable goals for a low-carbon future”.

Various new pavilions and exhibit zones showcase diverse “tourism +”

The Belt and Road Products Pavilion is expanded to nearly 700 square meters. Close to 80% of exhibitors are new at MITE. Product diversity increases by 37% from last year. The Pavilion features “Belt and Road Live Streaming” for the first time. Coming from countries along the Belt and Road, influencers with over one million followers are invited to team up with local live streamers for bilingual promotions and live-stream sales of products. Dedicated to Macao’s designation as a Culture City of East Asia 2025, Cultural Affairs Bureau curates a themed pavilion to showcase Macao’s East-meets-West cultural symphony and range of cultural and creative products that bespeak Macao’s glamour as a Culture City.

MITE sets up the first Coffee Station, where premium coffee beans from Portuguese-speaking countries and specialty brands are on sale. Spectators can sign up for coffee brewing and pore-over workshops. The Foodie Market features “Distinctive Shops” certified by Economic and Technological Development Bureau, bringing together around 26 signature catering businesses in Macao. On the other hand, The Cellar hosts themed Happy Hours featuring liquor drinks from three countries (China, Japan and Korea) with Culture Cities of East Asia.

A pop-up store named Sports GearUp is launched at MITE to display the giant mascots and souvenirs of the 15th National Games, the national sports event of this year co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao for the first time. The first Halal Horizons Pavilion also debuts at MITE, bringing together Halal enterprises from the Mainland and Macao for a showcase of Halal cuisine, souvenirs and wellness products.

The EduTourism Hive is doubled in size. Ten cultural and museum institutions including Guangdong Museum, Zhejiang Provincial Museum, Shandong Museum, Shanxi Museum and Henan Museum, are joining the Expo. The Macao Grand Prix Museum and Macao Science Center are exhibitors for the first time. Under the format of “one exhibition, two cities”, the Expo connects the resources of Macao and Hengqin to tap into the educational travel market for both destinations. The “2nd Hong Kong and Macao Youths Mainland Study Tour Alliance (Macao) Promotional Event” is held at the Expo venue in Macao. The “Macao-Hengqin Discovery Quest: 2025 Summer Educational Travel Seminar” will take place and launch summer educational tourism products at the exhibition venue in Hengqin.

Over 70 destination presentation sessions, forums and other activities will be held at MITE, to give participants an update on industry trends and tourism resources of various destinations.

AI digital human and KOLs with one million followers create new media matrix

An AI digital human debuts as a host and virtual anchor at MITE. AI audio real-time translation is adopted. Creating a new media matrix, 15 Mainland and overseas KOLs with one million followers are invited to conduct live-stream sales and promotions for exhibitors on nine e-commerce and social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, Taobao, Weixin Channels, TikTok, Weibo and YouTube. Several Mainland and overseas KOLs are also invited to conduct promotions for MITE through live stream, graphic and written posts as well as videos on various channels and platforms.

Effective business matching unveil partnership opportunities

To achieve effective business matching and uncover cooperation opportunities, the Expo provides an online business matching system for exhibitors, buyers and professionals to make advance appointments within a month ahead for business matching. During the Expo, there will be an array of contract-signing ceremonies held among tourism and related enterprises to foster corporate collaboration in the sectors from across Macao and various countries and regions.

Purchase at MITE to enter MAK MAK grand lucky draw

The Expo continues to present the latest tourism information and products from Macao and around the world, including MITE-limited special offers presented by various exhibitors. Expo visitors can join the “MAK MAK grand lucky draw” by one single purchase of any product(s) worth 500 patacas or above on site (valid within the three days of MITE) for a chance to win attractive prices. Besides the MAK MAK grand lucky draw, there is another lucky draw by admission tickets at MITE. Visitors can join this grand lucky draw with their admission tickets.

Free admission for the public and smart exhibition navigation

The 13th MITE is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 25 April, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 26 April and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 27 April. Admission tickets are distributed for free at the entrances of Hall A. During the Expo, free shuttle bus service is provided between the event venue and four local points on Macao Peninsula and Taipa. Free parking is available to the public at Hall D. A 3D smart exhibition navigation system is introduced at MITE this year. Visitors can plan their route, enhance navigation efficiency and reduce carbon footprint, as they “Explore MITE, Experience the World”.

For the fascinating program and latest information, please visit MITE’s official website: www.mitexpo.mo, or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.