Commissioner Against Corruption Ao Ieong Seong participates in International Seminar held by Ombudsman of Thailand by videoconferencing

MACAU, April 25 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, participated in the International Seminar Commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Ombudsman of Thailand at invitation by videoconferencing this afternoon.

The Asian Regional President of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) and the Chief Ombudsman of Thailand, Somsak Suwansujarit, delivered the opening speech at the seminar. The seminar focused on exploring Ombudsman’s role in fostering fairness in society, especially in addressing citizens’ grievances through public complaint handling and in monitoring the performance of state agencies in accordance with the principles of good governance, with a view to fostering peaceful and inclusive societies, ensuring access to justice for all and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations.

The CCAC of Macao is a member of IOI and Asia Ombudsman Association (AOA) which has all along been maintaining liaison with Ombudsmen from other countries and territories and participating with meetings and training activities organised by relevant organisations with a view to reinforcing the personnel’s professional knowledge and capability in handling matters in the field of Ombudsman.

Other representatives of the CCAC who participated in the videoconference included the advisor, Vasco Lopes and the Head of Research Department of the Ombudsman Bureau, Ng Soi Hong.