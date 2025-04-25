Government Makes Personal Care Homes more Affordable for Seniors

CANADA, April 25 - Released on April 25, 2025

Starting this month, a $10 million investment announced in the 2025-26 Provincial Budget is increasing the Personal Care Home Benefit by up to $1,000 per month, helping make the cost of living in a licensed personal care home more affordable for Saskatchewan seniors.

"This is the third year in a row our government has increased the Personal Care Home Benefit," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "It is also the largest increase in the program's history that will benefit more than 2,000 seniors living in personal care homes."

As part of the increase to the Personal Care Home Benefit, Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) level-of-care benefits for personal care home residents will also increase by $120 per month.

Since its implementation in 2012, the Personal Care Home Benefit monthly income threshold has increased from $1,800 to $3,500. The Personal Care Home Benefit subsidizes seniors based on the difference between their total monthly income and the $3,500 Personal Care Home Benefit monthly income threshold.

