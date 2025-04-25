New Pharmacy Service Launches in Weyburn

CANADA, April 25 - Released on April 25, 2025

Patients to Benefit from Increased Access to Mental Health Medication Management

Residents of Weyburn and surrounding communities now have another option to access mental health medication. The Government of Saskatchewan has launched a pharmacy pilot project to give patients increased access to mental health care.

An agreement has been reached with Dr. Thomas Ofuafor and Pharmasave Weyburn Pharmacy Manager Laura Resler and their team. Under the agreement, his patients will be able to seek care for mental health medication management and support at this pharmacy.

"The Mental Health Medication Management Pharmacy Pilot Project uses an innovative team-based and patient-centred model, allowing management of mental health medication to take place directly within the pharmacy," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "Pharmacists are highly trained professionals. This agreement will allow pharmacists to use their full skills, build capacity within our health care system and improve patient access to care."

The collaborative practice agreement allows participating pharmacists to start patients on medications, change medications or dosages to optimize therapy, or discontinue medications as necessary. This frees up time to allow Dr. Ofuafor to see patients more quickly, see those with more complex conditions and add more patients to his caseload.

"The project is patient-centred, fostering collaboration between the patient and health care providers," Dr. Ofuafor said. "The project emphasizes giving the patient choices and more flexibility to access services in timely manner. It enhances quick response to the patient needs and requests, involving them in decision-making about their care, follow-up consultation, medication management such as initiating changes or discontinuations."

A similar agreement will be in place with Weyburn's Prairie Sky Co-op Pharmacy, which will begin offering this service in early May.

"We are proud to announce a meaningful partnership between Pharmasave Weyburn and Weyburn Community Mental Health, built on a strong collaborative practice agreement with our local psychiatrist," Resler said. "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving access to mental health care and highlights the evolving role of pharmacists in delivering front-line support."

Patients who are interested in determining their eligibility to participate in the pilot project are encouraged to contact Dr. Ofuafor and his team. Based on the results of an evaluation, the program may be expanded to additional pharmacies in the future.

This pilot is inspired by the Swift Current Pharmacy Care Pilot Project. Launched in December 2023, the Swift Current pilot helps increase patient access to health care options, including mental health services.

Both the Weyburn and Swift Current pilot projects flow from the Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions announced in fall 2023 and support the June 2023 announcement expanding the scope of practice for three frontline health care professions.

In addition, pharmacists across the province are able to provide prescription renewals, vaccinations, travel health consultations and prescribe for more than 30 minor ailments. The full list of conditions is available at the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals website.

There are almost 1,300 practising pharmacists in more than 430 licensed community pharmacies in Saskatchewan. In many communities, pharmacies are the primary - if not the only - access point for health care services.

-30-

For more information, contact: