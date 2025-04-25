35th Macao Arts Festival kicks off with the spectacular performance bringing soul-stirring stories to the magical stage

MACAU, April 25 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 35th Macao Arts Festival was inaugurated today (25 April) in the lobby of the Macao Cultural Centre, following with the presentation of Life of Pi, a large-scale stage production which has swept major theatrical awards in both the United Kingdom and the United States, inviting the audience to grow and move forward together in the nourishment of arts.

The opening ceremony was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Cheng Wai Tong; the Acting Chairman of the Executive Committee of Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., Ma Kam Keong; the Vice President of Customer Services cum Commercial of Air Macau Company Limited, Zhang Yun; the Senior Vice President of Arts & Culture of MGM, Cristina Kuok; and the Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan.

The opening performance Life of Pi is a stage adaption of the novel by Yann Martel and was directed by famous Chinese Director Ang Lee in a film that won the Oscars for the Best Director. The stage production was crafted by the British team with impressive puppetry and ground-breaking stage design, creating a fantastic journey for the public. The show won five prestigious Olivier Awards, one of the world’s most important theatre and musical honours, as well as three reputable Tony Awards. The production employs a revolving stage and special lighting and sound effects to present the protagonist’s thrilling adventure for survival at sea and his indomitable spirit, leaving the audience in awe. The show will also be presented on 26 and 27 April at the Macao Cultural Centre.

In addition, the Macao Chinese Orchestra and the Guangdong Cantonese Opera Institute will jointly present the Cantonese Opera Concert “Unveiling Harmonious Voices” on 9 May at Broadway Theatre, Broadway Macau™, featuring stunning excerpts from theatrical classics such as Sweet Girl and The Legend of the White Snake, performed by renowned Cantonese opera luminaries including Zeng Xiaomin and Wen Ruqing. On 10 May, the Foshan Cantonese Opera Troupe will present the Cantonese opera The Mad Phoenix, an adaptation of the classic play of the same name, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. This production recreates the legendary life of the brilliant playwright Kong Yu-Kau with innovative techniques, retaining the dramatic tension of the original while ingeniously incorporating Cantonese opera elements, evoking the audience’s vivid memory of Lingnan culture.

The Macao Arts Festival is always committed to breaking boundaries and promoting social inclusion. This edition of the Festival provides diverse accessibility services, including Chinese accessible captions for Life of Pi, an easy guidebook in Chinese for Chris-mas Kingdom and the Cantonese audio description service for The Drum Shaman, allowing audiences from different background to appreciate the beauty of the arts together.

In order to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Macao Arts Festival, the organiser launches two types of aroma diffusers inspired by the vibrant essence that the Macao Arts Festival brings, allowing users to appreciate the beauty of arts and life through the fragrance in the room. Both types of aroma diffusers will be available for sale, in limited quantities, from today at the Macao Cultural Centre or the Iao Hon Market Park on the days of the MAF performances. Customers who purchase two aroma diffusers are entitled to receive a 20% discount on entire order. During the promotional period of the 35th anniversary of the Macao Arts Festival, customers who have the digital number “3” or “5” on their identification cards can enjoy a 20% discount on the purchase of aroma diffuser. In addition to the 20% discount, customers will receive a Macao Arts Festival badge if they have both digital number “35” in consecutive order. Badges are limited and subject to availability.

For more information about the programmes, outreach activities, ticket purchases, accessibility services, discounts, and the “Enjoy Macao Ticketing” outlets, please visit the Macao Arts Festival’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam), follow the respective page on Facebook (search for “Macao Arts Festival”) or subscribe to the official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2840 0555; ticketing website: ticketing.enjoymacao.mo.