“Culture City of East Asia – Macao, China” Pavilion inaugurated at the Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo

MACAU, April 25 - The 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo will be held from 25 to 27 April in Halls A, B and C of Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. As this year highlights the programme of the “Culture City of East Asia – Macao, China”, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has set up the “Culture City of East Asia – Macao, China” Pavilion, with the aim of promoting the city’s urban landscapes and cultural and creative products, and showcasing the charm of Macao as a city featuring the integration of Chinese and Western cultures.

In order to further deepen the cultural and tourism exchange and cooperation across East Asia and tell the stories of China to the world, IC participates in the 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo under the theme “East-West Encounter, Asia in Harmony” of the programme “Culture City of East Asia – Macao, China”, with a pavilion covering an area of approximately 162 square metres. The design of the pavilion, inspired by the architectural features of Guia Fortress, Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows and Lighthouse, highlights the historical significance of Macao’s role as an important node of the Maritime Silk Road. This pavilion features a photography exhibition that presents the unique landscapes and cultural context of the Historic Centre of Macao, allowing visitors to experience the vibrant moments of the city’s major festive events. The pavilion also serves to promote cultural, creative and performing arts projects, visitors can purchase tickets for the various performances of the 35th Macao Arts Festival on site, as well as a variety of cultural and creative products featuring elements of Macao’s intangible cultural heritage and World Heritage, so as to enjoy the distinct cultural tourism experience of the “Culture City of East Asia – Macao, China”.

The opening ceremony of the “Culture City of East Asia – Macao, China” Pavilion was held today (25 April), and was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the President of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Cheong Kin Hong; and the member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, Ieng Weng Fat; and was attended by the Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan; the Head of Department of Cultural Heritage of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sou Kin Meng; the Head of the Department of Performing Arts Development of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Kuok Mio U; the Acting Head of the Department of Urban Planning of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau, Ng Iok Mei; and members of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee and the Cultural Heritage Committee.

For more information about the 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo, please visit the event’s official website at www.mitexpo.mo.