$1.8 Million in Community Airport Improvements to take Flight this Construction Season

Today, Highways Minister David Marit announced more than $1.8 million in infrastructure improvements at eight community airports, which will strengthen their aviation roles.

Through the Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program, the Ministry of Highways will commit $935,910 toward the projects and the airport operators will fund the remaining estimated $939,228. The work is to occur in the 2025 construction season.

"Air ambulances, firefighting and policing services, agriculture and other industries rely on local airports across Saskatchewan to meet the needs of businesses and communities," Marit said. "These infrastructure investments position rural and northern communities for growth, while strengthening our great province."

CAP invests in regional, community-owned airport upgrades to runways and taxiways, lighting, security fencing, navigational systems and other eligible projects.

"Thanks to this ongoing partnership with the provincial government, communities can make strategic infrastructure investments to improve their airports so they can continue to provide the key services that support our quality of life and contribute to our economy," Saskatchewan Aviation Council President Janet Keim said.

A project is funded on a 50/50 cost-sharing basis between the approved recipient and the provincial government to a maximum $275,000. Any additional costs are the responsibility of the funding recipient.

Airport operators and the provincial funding allocated toward their projects for 2025-26 are:

Airport Operator Project Estimated Total Cost Provincial Contribution Airport Contribution Town of Assiniboia Rehabilitation Taxiway / Air Ambulance Loading Area $90,865 $45,433 $45,432 Town of Esterhazy Runway and Apron Revitalization $159,000 $79,500 $79,500 RM of Eye Hill No. 382 RM of Eye Hill Municipal Airport Rehabilitation Project 2025 $127,365 $63,683 $63,682 Town of La Ronge Airport Drainage System Maintenance / Improvements (Phase 2) $550,000 $275,000 $275,000 Moose Jaw Municipal Airport Authority Crack Filling $40,000 $20,000 $20,000 Town of Nipawin Airport Runway and Taxi Rehab $320,000 $160,000 $160,000 Town of Tisdale Phase 2 Resurface Runway $503,320 $250,000 $253,320 City of Yorkton Crack Sealing and South Runway Joint Repair $84,588 $42,294 $42,294 Totals $1,875,138 $935,910 $939,228

