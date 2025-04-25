Celebrating our Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

CANADA, April 25 - Released on April 25, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan, along with Sask Sport, SaskCulture and the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association would like to recognize our province's volunteers and thank them for the incredible contributions they make to our quality of life.

Across the country, April 27 to May 3 is being celebrated as National Volunteer Week.

"Volunteers are hard-working and humble individuals who come from diverse backgrounds, motivated by the simple desire to make our communities better," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "In the sport, culture and recreation world, we know them as coaches, instructors, leaders, board members, event planners, teachers, officials, caretakers and so much more."

This year's theme of Volunteers Make Waves - Together, we create ripples of change - helps highlight the importance, impact and power individuals and their collective volunteer efforts can have on our lives.

Saskatchewan is home to more than 330,000 residents who volunteer in their communities.

"We know the amazing talents these volunteers bring to our communities and that each individual volunteer contribution, big or small, has the power to influence and inspire, positive change," Ross said. "On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan I would like to thank those people who put in the countless hours to make our lives better."

One major source for volunteer opportunities is through the Saskatchewan Lotteries Trust Fund for Sport, Culture and Recreation, which provides more than 1,200 organizations and communities with direct funding. In turn, this funding reaches approximately 12,000 beneficiary groups and a remarkable 600,000 participants across the province each year.

Volunteers help make the thousands of community events and activities held by these organizations each year successful.

If you are looking for opportunities to volunteer in Saskatchewan, visit: Volunteer Connector.

Visit Our Stories to learn about some amazing volunteers and their contributions to sport, culture and recreation in Saskatchewan at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/our-stories.

