SUSAN GEE RUMSEY CAPTURES THE SPIRIT OF 1980s SAN FRANCISCO AT THIS YEAR’S LA TIMES FESTIVAL OF BOOKS

Why You Must: A San Francisco Saga

Rumsey’s debut novel, “Why You Must: A San Francisco Saga,” makes its long-awaited debut at the festival after a decades-long journey to publication.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Susan Gee Rumsey moved to San Francisco in the early 1970s, she was determined to become a writer. Life, however, had other plans. What followed was a decades-long detour through editorial jobs, university publishing, and life’s unrelenting demands. But now, at long last, her literary dream has come full circle —and festival goers at this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books will be the first to celebrate it in a big way.Her debut novel, “ Why You Must: A San Francisco Saga ,” will be showcased by Inks and Bindings at booth #930 (Black Zone) on the University of Southern California campus this April 26–27, 2025. As a special gift to its readers, free copies of the book will be distributed during the festival, while supplies last.Rumsey’s book is not only a compelling read but also a time capsule—a love song to a city and a generation. Set in the colorful and challenging landscape of 1980s San Francisco, “Why You Must: A San Francisco Saga” captures the unfiltered voices of actors, comedians, and writers navigating a city pulsing with creativity, uncertainty, and change.Told in the rare second-person voice, her book is an intimate look into each character’s mind, immersing the reader in a chorus of voices — each one candid, flawed, and striving. Rumsey explains her choice of narrative voice as the only way to authentically enter each character’s consciousness without losing emotional immediacy.Though largely fictional, the novel’s events are rooted in real experience — some Rumsey’s own, others drawn from the people who populated her life in that bygone era. The novel also serves as a cultural time capsule, honoring a generation disrupted by the AIDS epidemic and challenged by emerging technologies but still burning with passion and promise.With its exploration of ambition, friendship, and the challenges faced by outsiders in a transforming cultural landscape, “Why You Must: A San Francisco Saga” resonates with readers seeking both nostalgia and emotional depth. Rumsey’s background as an editor brings a polished literary voice to this debut work.Attendees of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books are invited to visit Inks and Bindings at Booth #930 for a free copy of “Why You Must: A San Francisco Saga” and to learn more about this unique novel and its journey to publication. Discover more about the festival at https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/ , browse featured books at https://inksandbindings.com/latfobbooks2025/ , and explore behind-the-scenes stories in the latest Inks and Bindings' magazine issue at https://inksandbindings.com/latfob-magazine/ About Inks & Bindings Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight!Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books. Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

