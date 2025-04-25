Love Without Boundaries and SBS Launch National Foster Care Training Initiative Across Guatemala

Participants engage in an interactive foster care training workshop in Guatemala, led by Love Without Boundaries and SBS to promote family-based care solutions. Participants in Lemoa, Quiché proudly hold certificates after completing a foster care training workshop led by Love Without Boundaries and SBS.

LWB and SBS launch national foster care workshops to give Guatemala’s orphaned and vulnerable children the chance to grow up in safe, loving families.

Research has made it clear: children thrive in families. Our mission is to ensure that every child in Guatemala knows the stability, love, and dignity that only a family can provide.” — Amy Flynn-Smith, CEO Love Without Boundaries

GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful move to change the future for orphaned and vulnerable children in Guatemala, Love Without Boundaries (LWB) has partnered with the Secretariat of Social Welfare of the Presidency (SBS) and Open Hearts for Orphans to launch a nationwide series of foster care training workshops . At the heart of this initiative is a simple but vital belief: every child deserves to grow up in the love and security of a family—not in an institution. These workshops are designed to expand family-based care and ensure that children separated from their biological families due to orphanhood, abandonment, or abuse can experience stability, healing, and belonging in nurturing homes—because every child, especially those who have lost their parents, deserves the love and support of a family, not life in an institution.This new initiative builds upon the success of LWB’s first national foster care conference in November 2024, which brought together senior government officials, pastors, and community leaders from across Guatemala. United in their passion for child protection, participants affirmed the urgent need for family-based solutions. Following that conference, SBS officially partnered with LWB to launch this nationwide training campaign, aimed at strengthening foster care across all 12 departments of the country.“Research has made it clear: children thrive in families,” said Amy Flynn-Smith, CEO of Love Without Boundaries. “Our mission is to ensure that every child in Guatemala knows the stability, love, and dignity that only a family can provide.”This transformative initiative is part of a broader strategy by SBS to decentralize child protection efforts and expand access to safe, nurturing family environments for children who have been separated from their biological families due to abandonment, neglect, or abuse. The goal is to grow the network of accredited foster families across Guatemala, including those equipped to care for children with disabilities or complex medical needs.Each workshop provides practical tools and training on family-based care, trauma-informed practices, foster family recruitment and evaluation, and long-term child monitoring. The sessions are interactive and deeply localized, honoring cultural contexts while driving forward national standards of care.With more than two decades of global experience, Love Without Boundaries has pioneered family-based foster care programs across Asia and Africa, always rooted in the belief that children thrive in families, not institutions. By working hand in hand with local communities and national governments, LWB continues to champion a future where every child—no matter their background—can grow up surrounded by love, stability, and hope.

