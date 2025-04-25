Renaissance Healthcare for Women in Mountain View Elevates Women’s Wellness with Comprehensive Gynecologic and Aesthetic

Renaissance Healthcare for Women Advances Women’s Wellness with Integrative Gynecologic and Aesthetic Services

MOUNTAIN VIEW , CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaissance Healthcare for Women , under the leadership of Dr. Barbi Phelps-Sandall, is proud to offer a comprehensive and forward-thinking approach to women’s health, combining expert OB/GYN care with advanced aesthetic and pelvic wellness treatments. Located in the heart of Mountain View, the clinic is redefining women’s healthcare with a holistic model that addresses both medical needs and personal confidence.With decades of experience in obstetrics, gynecology, and women's health, Dr. Phelps-Sandall leads a team devoted to providing high-quality, personalized care for women at every stage of life. Services range from prenatal care, routine gynecologic exams, to menopause management and minimally invasive procedures. The practice is grounded in trust, compassion, and an unwavering focus on empowering women to take charge of their health.A key innovation at Renaissance Healthcare for Women is Emsella , a groundbreaking treatment designed to address urinary incontinence (UI). This non-invasive technology uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy to stimulate deep pelvic floor muscles, restoring strength and neuromuscular control. Emsella offers a dignified, surgery-free solution for women who experience bladder leakage or urgency—helping them regain confidence and quality of life with zero downtime.Renaissance Healthcare for Women also offers EmFemme , a cutting-edge treatment designed to support intimate wellness and rejuvenation. EmFemme utilizes radiofrequency technology to gently and safely heat vaginal and vulvar tissue, promoting collagen remodeling, improved circulation, and enhanced sensitivity. This non-invasive therapy is ideal for women experiencing dryness, laxity, or discomfort during intimacy—often associated with hormonal changes or aging. By restoring function and revitalizing intimate health, EmFemme empowers women to feel more confident, comfortable, and connected in their everyday lives.In addition to its gynecologic offerings, the clinic embraces the connection between inner health and outward beauty by providing skin rejuvenation, toning facial and neck muscles, and laser treatments. These services are customized to each individual’s skin type and concerns, helping to reduce signs of aging, sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and uneven tone. Utilizing the latest in aesthetic technology, Renaissance Healthcare for Women supports clients in feeling as radiant as they are healthy.At Renaissance Healthcare for Women, the mission is clear: to elevate the standard of care for women in all stages of life. Through a thoughtful integration of medical expertise, pelvic health innovation, and aesthetic artistry, the clinic provides a space where women can thrive with confidence and vitality.

