Law firms representing over 65 survivors of sexual abuse file lawsuit against Dr. Barry Brock/Cedars-Sinai Med. Center

Dordulian Law Group/Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley | Sexual Abuse Attorneys

Suit Alleges Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Spanning Decades

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorneys from Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, PLLC and Dordulian Law Group filed a lawsuit (24STCV26055) in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of 10 women, former patients of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center identified as Jane Does, who allege they were sexually exploited and abused by Dr. Barry J. Brock under the guise of being provided necessary medical care.Dr. Brock had been an OB-GYN for decades in the Los Angeles, Beverly Hills area, working for most of his career at Cedar-Sinai Health System and its affiliated clinics starting in the 1980s until 2018. According to Cedars-Sinai, Dr. Brock left the medical center as a full-time physician in 2018, but kept privileges. In August 2024, the hospital terminated Brock following mounting patient complaints – a long-overdue acknowledgment of the harm his patients had endured.The complaint details a disturbing pattern of alleged misconduct dating back to the early 1980s when Dr. Brock began treating patients at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. According to the legal filing, Dr. Brock’s alleged exploitation and abuse included performing unnecessary and inappropriate vaginal and breast examinations without gloves, making sexually charged comments during examinations, conducting examinations without chaperones present, and other forms of sexual exploitation and abuse which occurred under the guise of providing necessary medical care.The lawsuit claims that there were numerous red flags and patient complaints regarding Dr. Brock’s conduct over the decades, yet Cedars-Sinai failed to take the necessary action to investigate and protect patients. Instead, the hospital and institutional defendants continued to hold Dr. Brock out to the public and their patients as a trustworthy and competent physician, regularly referring him patients. The complaint further alleges that when Cedars-Sinai finally suspended Dr. Brock in August 2024, they did so quietly and without notifying current or former patients of the alleged abuse and misconduct surrounding his treatment of patients.The legal action names multiple defendants, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Health System, Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, Cedars-Sinai Women’s Medical Group, Beverly Hills OBGYN, Rodeo Drive Women's Health Center, and Barry J. Brock, M.D., Inc. The complaint outlines 17 causes of action, including gender violence, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual battery, unfair business practices, and negligence.“Institutions like these healthcare providers are responsible for providing a safe and supportive environment for patients. This case reveals a disturbing pattern of institutional failure," said Martin D. Gould , Founding Partner at Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley. "These women trusted their healthcare providers with their most intimate medical care, only to be exploited and abused. What's perhaps most alarming is the apparent knowledge that Cedars-Sinai and affiliated institutions had about Dr. Brock’s behavior, yet they continued to grant him unfettered access to vulnerable patients for decades.”Michael R. Grieco, Founding Partner of Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, added, "The courage of these women coming forward cannot be overstated. Our investigation suggests there may be hundreds, if not thousands, of other victims who have not yet realized that what they experienced wasn't legitimate medical care but sexual abuse. We're committed to holding both Dr. Brock and the institutions that enabled him accountable for the profound harm caused to our clients."“We applaud the courage of these women who were brave enough to speak out about their experiences in the hope of ending sexual abuse under the guise of medical care at Cedars-Sinai and elsewhere. We are thoroughly investigating these claims to bring to light what occurred here and, hopefully, secure some form of justice for the victims,” said Sam Dordulian , Founding Partner of Dordulian Law Group.The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for the plaintiffs and calls for court-ordered supervision of the defendant institutions to prevent similar situations in the future.The case is filed in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, Central District. The survivors are represented by Martin D. Gould, Michael R. Grieco, and Valerie Letko from Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, and Sam Dordulian of Dordulian Law Group.If you are a former patient of Dr. Brock who believes you experienced unnecessary invasive medical exams and abuse, or have any helpful information, please contact Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, PLLC (justice@SGGHLaw.com; www.sgghlaw.com ) to discuss your legal rights.

