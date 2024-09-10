Attorney Sam Dordulian Secures $1 Million School Sexual Abuse Settlement on Behalf of Child Survivor

Dordulian Law Group Sexual Abuse Lawyers

Dordulian Law Group, a California sex crimes firm, has obtained a $1 million settlement on behalf of a school sexual abuse survivor.

A case like this should give all survivors of sexual abuse hope, potentially inspiring them to come forward.” — Los Angeles Child Sexual Abuse Attorney Sam Dordulian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dordulian Law Group, a California sex crimes firm , has obtained a $1 million settlement on behalf of a school sexual abuse survivor (Case No. VCU293516). Despite the abuse involving no skin-to-skin contact (the teacher, a man in his 40s, would brush up against our 13-year-old client’s chest every time he handed her something), attorney Sam Dordulian secured the substantial damages award.“A case like this should give all survivors of sexual abuse hope, potentially inspiring them to come forward. Although our client was initially discouraged about her chances of obtaining justice, we persevered knowing that the emotional trauma she endured qualified as legitimate grounds for a million-dollar settlement,” Los Angeles sexual abuse attorney Sam Dordulian said.WHAT/WHO: Attorney Sam Dordulian secures $1 million settlement on behalf of child sexual abuse survivor – a student at Ducor Union Elementary School – after lawsuit filed alleging repeated reports of inappropriate touching to school officials with no action being taken against the predator teacher, Mr. Grunderson.WHEN/WHERE: Sexual abuse occurred at Ducor Union Elementary School between 1996 and 1997. The school took no action to stop the conduct of Mr. Grunderson, causing serious psychological harm to our client.MEDIA INFO: Interviews with school sexual abuse attorney Sam Dordulian available upon request.CONTACT INFORMATION: For more information, please contact Dordulian Law Group Outreach Coordinator Jason Kitchen at 517-974-4724 or Jkitchen@dlawgroup.comDordulian Law Group (D Law Group) is one of California’s leading child sexual abuse and adult sexual assault firms. Since his time as a sex crimes prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County, Attorney Sam Dordulian has been fighting tirelessly for victims who have been abused, injured, and ignored by the system. Following D Law Group’s 2008 founding, Dordulian and his experienced SAJE Team (Sexual Abuse Justice Experts) have successfully recovered over $200,000,000.00 for clients.Free and Confidential Consultations: 866-GO-SEE-SAM

