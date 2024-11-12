Dordulian Law Group Attorney Kathleen Cady Named Victims’ Rights Advocate Among 2024 ‘Persons of the Year’

Dordulian Law Group Sexual Abuse Lawyers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dordulian Law Group, a California sex crimes firm , is proud to announce that Kathleen Cady, attorney and member of the firm’s SAJE Team (Sexual Assault Justice Experts), has been named the Metro News-Enterprise’s 2024 Victims’ Rights Advocate.WHAT/WHO: Dordulian Law Group attorney Kathleen Cady has been named 2024 Victims’ Rights Advocate for selflessly devoting “untold hours to her attempts, on a pro bono basis, to vindicate victims’ rights,” Metro News-Enterprise Co-Publisher Jo-Ann W. Grace said. Cady was nominated for the Victims’ Rights Advocate accolade by Grace, who noted four important bills that were enacted based on Cady’s proposals:•SB 1091 permits a prosecuting witness in human trafficking and child pornography cases to have a “support person” accompany the person while on the witness stand.•AB 411 permits a child witness in a court proceeding involving a serious felony, as well as a prosecuting witness in human trafficking and child pornography cases, to be accompanied while testifying by a trained and certified “facility dog” or “therapy dog. (The constitutionality of the statute was upheld on Wednesday by the Court of Appeal for this district; see story, Page One.)•SB 288 prohibits adverse employment actions against crime victims who take time off to attend criminal or juvenile delinquency proceedings relating to the offenses against them.•SB 307 provides for protective orders for the benefit of victims and witnesses of crimes.Grace also noted that Cady’s “contributions to the criminal justice system have been gigantic.”WHEN/WHERE: A black-tie dinner honoring Cady will take place at a private club in downtown Los Angeles on January 31. Six former persons of the year will each present a tribute to one of the current honorees, each of whom will respond. Former L.A. County District Attorney Steve Cooley will emcee the dinner.MEDIA INFO: Interviews available upon request.CONTACT INFORMATION: For more information, please contact Dordulian Law Group Outreach Coordinator Jason Kitchen at 517-974-4724 or Jkitchen@dlawgroup.comFounded by Attorney Sam Dordulian , Dordulian Law Group (D Law Group) is one of California’s leading child sexual abuse and adult sexual assault firms . Since his time as a sex crimes prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County, Attorney Sam Dordulian has been fighting tirelessly for victims who have been abused, injured, and ignored by the system. Dordulian and his experienced SAJE Team (Sexual Abuse Justice Experts) have successfully recovered over $200,000,000.00 for clients since the firm’s founding in 2008.Free and Confidential Consultations: 866-GO-SEE-SAM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.