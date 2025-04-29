Swedencare Unveils ProDen PlaqueOff® Crunchy Dental Bites in Veggie Flavor for Dogs and Cats

Using our clinically studied A.N ProDen® ingredient in a tasty, easy-to-use supplement allows for a stress-free addition to any pet's daily routine” — Ericka Butler, Vice President of Sales and Marketing

ROSENBERG, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwedencareUSA, a leader in premium pet health products including the trusted ProDen PlaqueOff® line Swedencare, a leader in premium pet healthcare, announces the launch of its latest innovation: ProDen PlaqueOff® Crunchy Dental Bites in a tasty veggie flavor. These all-natural, bite-sized treats are designed to support oral health in both dogs and cats, making daily dental care simple and enjoyable for pets and their owners.​

Formulated with Swedencare's proprietary A.N ProDen®—a 100% organic kelp sustainably harvested from the pristine waters off the Scandinavian coastline—these dental bites are clinically proven to reduce plaque and tartar buildup while freshening breath. The product is free from artificial additives, preservatives, and flavors, ensuring a healthy and safe option for pet owners seeking natural oral care solutions.​

"With the new ProDen PlaqueOff® Crunchy Dental Bites, we're making it simpler and more enjoyable for pet parents to support their pets' oral health naturally," said Ericka Butler, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for SwedencareUSA. "Using our clinically studied A.N ProDen® ingredient in a tasty, easy-to-use supplement allows for a stress-free addition to any pet's daily routine."​

Key Features:

*Natural & Effective: Contains 100% natural kelp, sustainably harvested from the pristine waters off the Scandinavian coastline

*Clinically Studied: Trials show significant reduction in plaque and tartar, while also improving bad breath

*VOHC Approved: Endorsed by the Veterinary Oral Health Council for promoting good oral health

*Vet Recommended: Trusted by veterinarians for its efficacy and natural ingredients

*Visible Results: Noticeable improvement in 3-8 weeks when used as directed

*Healthy Treat: Low calorie with only 0.83 kcal per bite for the 3 oz size, and free from added sugar, artificial preservatives, and coloring

About SwedencareUSA, Inc.

Founded in 2005, SwedencareUSA is the U.S. and Canadian distributor of ProDen PlaqueOff®, an oral healthcare product developed in Sweden. Following trials, PlaqueOff® has become the premier dental product for participants’ pets. The company’s business expansion has led to the inclusion of PlaqueOff Dental Care Bones, which incorporate PlaqueOff’s incomparable plaque- and tartar-fighting ability into tasty treats. Most recently, the company has added the Lyxvara™ and Swederma™ pet grooming product lines to its offerings. SwedencareUSA prides itself on the quality of its products and its friendly and fast service to customers. For more information on the company and its product, please visit http://swedencareusa.com/.





Legal Disclaimer:

