Illegal alien caught smuggling nearly 120 pounds of methamphetamine
INDIO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 42-year-old female Mexican citizen suspected of smuggling 119.5 pounds of methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $105,000.
On April 22 at 12:13 a.m., a black compact sedan approached the U.S. Border Patrol Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. During primary inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the presence of concealed people or drugs.
A subsequent inspection revealed 120 packages of a crystal-like substance wrapped in cellophane and hidden in a vehicle compartment. The contents of the packages tested positive for methamphetamine. The driver, residing in Bakersfield at the time of arrest, admitted to being present in the United States without legal documentation.
The driver was placed under arrest. The vehicle and drugs were seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.
