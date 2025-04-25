Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission April 2025

4/25/25

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its April 2025 meeting.

Construction and contracts

Chairman Bruce Bugg announced TxDOT now has more than $60 million in active construction projects across the state, setting an all-time record. He noted that as the population of Texas continues to grow by an average of 1,500 people each day, TxDOT continues to build and maintain infrastructure to support this growth.

The commissioners awarded low-bid value amounts of $330 million for 54 highway improvement projects and $18 million for 12 routine maintenance projects.

The Commission also authorized TxDOT to issue a request for proposals for the SH 99 Grand Parkway Segment B-1 Design-Build Project. The project in Brazoria and Galveston counties is 15 miles long and will include two tolled lanes in each direction, plus about six miles of non-tolled operational improvements. It will also include two direct connectors to I-35 and will be an additional emergency evacuation route when completed.

Its estimated design-build cost is $1.94 billion. The Commission is expected to award the project in the spring of 2026.

District highlights

The Commission highlighted several developments at TxDOT Districts:

The HERO (Highway Emergency Response Operator) program launched in the Odessa District in March. The program, which was made possible in part by the Permian Strategic Partnership and Midland County, will help keep motorists in Odessa and Midland safe by either getting vehicles back on the road, or off the road to prevent secondary incidents.

A portion of I-27 expansion was unveiled in the Lubbock District earlier this month, adding 4.2 miles to the interstate system.

Commissioner Alvin New highlighted the efforts and expansion of the Esperanza Community in the Austin District, which helps people experiencing homelessness transition off the streets into more stable housing. The land is owned by TxDOT and leased to The Other Ones Foundation.

Jeremy Dearing was appointed as the new Abilene District Engineer.

David Rohmer was appointed as the new Wichita Falls District Engineer.

Statewide highlights

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams noted the department has reached a long-anticipated goal: 90% of TxDOT’s lane miles have a pavement condition score of “good” or better for the first time, as determined by Pavement Management Information Systems. Williams credited the innovative research and design of Texas roadways and the hard work of maintenance employees across the state.

Williams also noted the meeting occurred during National Work Zone Awareness Week, emphasizing the importance of all drivers making safe decisions and taking extra caution while driving through work zones.

Aviation

The Commission awarded just under $15 million in state and federal grant funding for capital improvement projects and to assist airports in Edinburg, Galveston and Temple.