04/25/2025

Attorney General Tong Joins Coalition Supporting Susman Godfrey, Law Firm Attacked by Unconstitutional Executive Order

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today joined 20 attorneys general in an amicus brief in support of law firm Susman Godfrey, which is challenging an unconstitutional presidential order issued as retribution against the firm for representing clients in the aftermath of the 2020 election and defending the integrity of that election.

The order, similar to others targeting specific law firms for who they’ve represented, violates the firm’s rights to free speech, due process, and other constitutional protections.

“This executive order was a chilling attempt to bully the legal professional into silence and submission, and yet another lawless attempt to exact political revenge on those who defended the integrity of the 2020 election. The relationship between attorney and client is at the heart of our system of justice, and our courts must unequivocally end these illegal attacks,” said Attorney General Tong.

President Donald Trump has issued four executive orders retaliating against law firms whose advocacy, clients, and staff he dislikes. These orders require federal officials to suspend any active security clearances held by the law firms’ workers, to refuse to engage with or hire employees of these firms, and to deny the law firms’ personnel entry to federal buildings. The orders also direct federal contractors to disclose any business with the law firms so that agencies can terminate any such contracts. Four courts that have reviewed those orders found they are likely unconstitutional.

Susman Godfrey, a law firm with an office in Seattle, was named in one of these retaliatory executive orders in early April. Susman obtained temporary injunctive relief earlier this month and is now asking a judge to permanently block the executive order against it.

When granting the temporary injunctive relief, a federal judge said, “The executive order is based on a personal vendetta against a particular firm. And, frankly, I think the framers of our Constitution would view it as a shocking abuse of power."

The attorneys general note that a fair and functioning judicial system depends on lawyers being willing to work on controversial cases or represent unpopular clients without fearing retribution by the government. The attorneys general say the orders will harm their states’ residents by making it more difficult for many potential clients — especially those who currently rely on pro bono representation — to obtain legal services and vindicate their rights in court.

The coalition was led by the attorneys general from Washington, Illinois, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. Joining them in filing the briefs were Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The brief can be found here. More information about previous amicus briefs in support of other law firms are here and here. State attorneys general also wrote a letter to support the legal community, which can be found here.

