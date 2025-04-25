Cousino Restoration & Environmental Launches New Website

Cousino Restoration & Environmental

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cousino Restoration & Environmental is proud to announce the launch of their new website which provides homeowners and business owners with high-quality educational information that will help them understand their options after disaster strikes their property. As the leading damage restoration company in Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio, Cousino has created a website that can become the go-to resource for people in need of restoration services throughout the region.

Cousino Restoration & Environmental is a subsidiary of FLEET Response, a company that runs a nationwide network of local damage restoration services. Cousino is the local FLEET Response branch serving Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, with offices in Perrysburg, OH and Ann Arbor, MI. As part of their new website launch, Cousino’s website will now be part of the main FLEET Response website.

“We’re extremely excited about the new Cousino website,” said Amy HagEstad, Marketing Manager at FLEET Response and Cousino Restoration & Environmental. “By joining the Cousino site with our main FLEET Response website, our customers will receive an enhanced user experience that features more comprehensive information and better alignment between the brand messaging of our parent and subsidiary companies.”

Cousino has been providing comprehensive disaster restoration services in the region since 1966, helping homeowners and business owners move on after water damage, fire damage or storm damage wreaks havoc on their property. They offer 24/7 emergency response services and are able to be on site on short notice to provide customers with the prompt service they need after a disaster.

The new Cousino website contains comprehensive overviews of their restoration and specialty cleaning services, allowing customers to understand what they can expect when they work with the company. As part of the merger with the main FLEET Response website, the new Cousino site also includes a significantly more extensive blog providing a deep dive into the different issues that can impact residential and commercial properties after water damage, storm damage, fire damage or mold growth. The new blog content gives individuals a trusted source of information as they begin their research.

You can view their new website at https://fleetdamagerestoration.com/cousino/service/.

About Cousino Restoration & Environmental

Cousino Restoration & Environmental is a full-service restoration company serving the Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan areas. They offer comprehensive residential and commercial water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, storm damage restoration, mold remediation, specialty cleaning and reconstruction services. With 24/7 emergency response services, their licensed and certified technicians can arrive shortly after receiving your call, day or night, to begin work. They work hard to restore your property to its original condition as quickly and efficiently as possible.

