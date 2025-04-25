BMG-GLOBAL ANNOUNCES "Alan and the Rulers of the Air" MAY 2 RELEASE AS RELIGIOUS LIBERTY LAWSUITS SURGE NATIONWIDE—THRILLER EXAMINES FORCES BEHIND ATTACKS

LOS ANGELES, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As debates around religious expression intensify across America's political landscape, BMG-Global announces the May 2, 2025, digital release of the provocative spiritual thriller " Alan and the Rulers of the Air ," a film that blurs the line between spiritual warfare and courtroom drama while addressing mounting concerns about the future of religious freedom.The timely narrative follows Alan (Brooks Harvey), a spiritually gifted teenager who reluctantly assists his guardian and mentor, Pastor Darius (John Calhoun), in performing an exorcism on a high-ranking government official. What begins as a private spiritual intervention erupts into public scandal when both face a calculated legal assault months later—a case strategically designed to discredit religious institutions and their practices.The film's exploration of "lawfare" against faith communities comes at a moment when real-world headlines showcase similar tensions between religious organizations and government entities. Writer/Director Markus Cook 's vision reveals an unseen demonic council known as the Circle of Six manipulating media narratives, public perception, and judicial proceedings from the shadows. This spiritual conspiracy reflects growing concerns about coordinated efforts to marginalize faith voices in the public square."Alan and the Rulers of the Air" arrives at a cultural moment when questions about religious expression and spiritual warfare have moved from church discussions to mainstream conversations," said Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global. "The film presents a compelling narrative that explores how faith communities navigate both spiritual and legal challenges in contemporary society."The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Leanne Johnson as Jessica Lowell, Samantha Russell as Stevie, Jessie Epstein as Lucy Babbish, Scott Calmeise as Adrian, and Dave Gaylor as Cain.Cook's directorial approach employs subtle visual techniques rather than excessive CGI, creating an atmosphere of mounting dread as spiritual and legal pressures intensify. The screenplay navigates complex theological concepts while maintaining accessibility for a broader audience, examining how traditional faith practices are increasingly scrutinized through secular institutional frameworks.Industry analysts note that the film arrives amid surging interest in content exploring spiritual themes through contemporary settings, with streaming platforms reporting significant viewer engagement with programming that examines faith questions against real-world backdrops.BMG-Global has strategically positioned itself as a leading distributor for thoughtful, faith-based entertainment that transcends traditional approaches. Their curatorial vision focuses on narratives that engage meaningful spiritual questions while delivering compelling entertainment accessible to viewers across a range of beliefs."Alan and the Rulers of the Air" will be available on all major digital platforms and physical media beginning May 2, 2025.

TRAILER

Legal Disclaimer:

