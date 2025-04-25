REPARATIONS ORGANIZATION AND UNITY COALITION TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE AT THE CAPITOL

Strategic Alignment with Trump’s Platinum Plan Aims to Advance Bipartisan vision for American Freedmen

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants ( NAASD ) and Community Advocates from across the country will hold a press conference on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 10:30 AM, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial grass area walking distance from gift shop at 121 W Basin Drive SW, Washington DC, 20004.The group will outline key elements from President Trump’s Platinum Plan with comprehensive recommendations and shared emphasis on economic revitalization, access to capital, educational empowerment and immigration reform that is intended to advance a bipartisan vision for Black America.Recommended Actions1. Create 3 million jobs for Black America - Federal Contract Mandate2. $500B access to capital - Freedmen’s Bank Grants and SBA Loans3. Support for education reform - Guaranteed Title Funding for PreK - 124. Expand HBCU funding - Debt Free Education & 75% Freedmen enrollment at HBCU’s5. On-shoring jobs & manufacturing - Tech Sector Investment & Black incubators for Freedmen tech entrepreneurs6. Protect American jobs - HB1 Visa Reform prioritizing job placement for debt burdened Freedmen grads before visa issuanceThe National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants is encouraged by President Trump's recent HBCU Executive Order which still requires appropriation of funds by Congress. It is an example of what can happen when two arms of government work together for American citizens and taxpayers.Who: National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants and Reparations 2025 Unity CoalitionWhat: Press conferenceWhen: Tuesday April 29, 2025 10:30 AM ESTWhere: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MemorialAbout NAASDNAASD’s mission is to activate Descendants of Persons Enslaved in the United States & allies, to self-advocate utilizing humanitarian principles to effect redress of the enduring impacts of slavery and subsequent harms. NAASD envisions a nation where African American descendants of US slavery can fully exercise their constitutional citizenship rights and have economic agency for generations.### END ###

