THE U. S. OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET (OMB) CONTINUES ACTS TO DENY CULTURAL IDENTITY
Reparations Organization Calls on Advocates to Unify
There are legal implications for tying ANY ethnic or racial designation to descendants of persons enslaved in the United States without federal protections, and we must move strategically”SUDLERSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) expresses disappointment with the United States Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and their recent decision to remove the category of “Negro” from Statistical Policy Directive 15. While we believe the OMB made their decision in good faith, in reality it denies the cultural identity of millions of Americans. The removal of “Negro” raises concerns about the erasure of historical identities and its implications for previous legislation and governmental identification which utilized this term to identify living populations within the African-American community. We urge the OMB to consider the impact of this decision on those who may need help understanding the significance of this term from those with lived experiences and allow individuals the opportunity to provide actual feedback to the OMB.
— Khansa Jones-Muhammad
On July 12, 2021, NAASD held its first meeting with Karen Battle, Chief Population Division Census 2020 and Nicholas Jones, Director and Senior Advisor on Race Ethnicity Research, and Outreach Census 2020 to introduce the need for data disaggregation for the “Black” racial category. During this meeting NAASD had two demands: 1.) The creation of an “origin” question similar to “Hispanic Origin.”; and 2.) Consider language from California Bill AB105, The Upward Mobility Act of 2021, which had disaggregation guidelines. NAASD continued this advocacy with participation in the Equitable Data Work Group, formed by President Biden’s Executive Order 13985 [issued January 20, 2021] on Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through Federal Government. On August 30, 2022, NAASD received an invitation from Chief Statistician of the United States, Karin A. Orvis, PhD., to present to the OMB. On September 13, 2022 NAASD presented to the OMB and asked that the term “African American” be defined as a person having origins in the United States with ancestors historically classified as “African”, “Negro”, “Black” or “Colored”, who were either born free, enslaved in the United States and freed prior to 1865, or emancipated nationally by the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. NAASD built a coalition to form a unified front for data disaggregation, as requested by the OMB and it will regroup.
As a principled reparations organization, NAASD acknowledges that while the issues of disaggregating the racial category of “Black” and the justice claim of African Americans are separate, they are not mutually exclusive! The incremental changes recommended by the OMB are a step in the right direction. Any further attempts to distinguish African-Americans from other black groups living in the United States with the use of language such as “descendants” or “lineage” should be taken at a further date as to avoid any legal ramifications in the pursuit of reparations. The (OMB) Working Group “did not recommend disaggregation of the Black or African American category by descent from persons who were enslaved in the United States.” They identified the disaggregation of Black or African American population groups as “a priority area for future research” and noted that “additional stakeholder engagement is also needed.” NAASD agrees with this decision at this time and will be expanding community education to widen consensus among stakeholders. According to NAASD President Khansa Jones-Muhammad, “there are legal implications for tying ANY ethnic or racial designation to descendants of persons enslaved in United States without federal protections, and we must move strategically.”
NAASD will continue to lead in advocating for reparations with unwavering dedication and sincerity. We call on legal scholars, lineage reparations advocates, Civil Rights organizations, and ally organizations to join our effort. We are encouraged by the OMB's willingness to consider some level of disaggregation for the “Black or African American population,” and hope to continue working with the OMB to get this right! NAASD will host a “side event” at the 3rd Session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent and all advocates are invited to further this discussion. Register here.
The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization founded in 2019. Our mission is to advance the national movement for Reparations for American Freedmen, the descendants of persons emancipated by the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution by providing education and leadership training focusing on civic engagement and self advocacy.
