National Reparations Organization Calls on Black Organizations & Allies to Stand Up for #Reparations2025
It Is Time To Move As One.UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) recognizes the current political climate for Black Americans. The 2024 Presidential Election has been unprecedented, and reparations has been largely left out of the discussions.
If 40,000 Black Women in coalition with The Win With Black Women Collective and tens of thousands of Black Men, LGBTQ, young voters and more can come together to wield political voting power, it is important for the same people and the same leaders to join NAASD on its long-term reparations goals beginning with this call to action #Reparations2025.
Join us Friday August 2, 2024 for a zoom. Register here to attend.
Invite your federal legislators, churches, civic organizations, Civil Rights Organizations, Black Led Organizations and allies to this very important conversation. We look forward to seeing you there!
The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants was founded in 2019 and our mission is to activate Descendants of Persons Enslaved in the United States & allies, to self-advocate utilizing humanitarian principles to effect redress of the enduring impacts of slavery and subsequent harms. NAASD envisions a nation where African American descendants of US slavery can fully exercise their constitutional citizenship rights and have economic agency for generations.
Mark Stevenson
NAASD, Vice President
+1 202-503-4729
info@naasd.org
