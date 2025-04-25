Is Your Oral Microbiome Sabotaging Your Health?

How does nutrition impact oral health?

Nutrition influences every aspect of oral health. Tooth development begins in the womb, saliva production depends on proper nutrients, and the right diet helps maintain a balanced oral microbiome. If we eat the wrong foods, harmful bacteria can take over, leading to decay, gum disease and systemic health issues.

What common dietary mistakes do you see?

Many dietary mistakes begin in childhood. For example, sucking on food pouches instead of baby-led weaning can affect jaw development and microbiome health. Even in adults who eat ‘healthy’, frequent snacking or sipping throughout the day can lead to tooth erosion, cavities and gum disease because it constantly feeds pathogenic bacteria and disrupts saliva’s buffering capacity.

What dental issues stem from nutritional deficiencies?

Several dental problems are linked to nutrient deficiencies, including:

Vitamin C : Red, swollen and bleeding gums, delayed healing and increased infection risk.

: Red, swollen and bleeding gums, delayed healing and increased infection risk. Vitamin D and K2 : Weak enamel, poor wound healing and bone loss.

: Weak enamel, poor wound healing and bone loss. Vitamin A : Dry mouth, leucoplakia (white or grey patches on the mucous membranes inside the mouth, which can sometimes signal more serious underlying conditions) and abnormal tissue formation.

: Dry mouth, leucoplakia (white or grey patches on the mucous membranes inside the mouth, which can sometimes signal more serious underlying conditions) and abnormal tissue formation. Vitamin B : Burning tongue, mouth ulcers, glossitis (inflammation of the tongue, causing redness and swelling) and increased cavity risk.

: Burning tongue, mouth ulcers, glossitis (inflammation of the tongue, causing redness and swelling) and increased cavity risk. Vitamin E: less common but can contribute to delayed healing and increased oxidative stress.

Vitamin C and D deficiencies are the most common ones I see in my practice.

Why is the oral microbiome so important?

Most people are aware of the gut microbiome, but few realise the oral microbiome is the second-largest in the body. It consists of bacteria, fungi and viruses that play a crucial role in our health. An imbalanced oral microbiome can lead to decay, gum disease and systemic issues. Gum disease isn’t just a local problem – it allows harmful bacteria to enter the body through swallowing, inhalation, and even the bloodstream, triggering inflammation and contributing to conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, lung infections and Alzheimer’s.

Oral pathogens can also contribute to adverse pregnancy outcomes, osteoporosis and bone density loss, metabolic syndrome, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, erectile dysfunction, inflammatory bowel disease, and various cancers. Additionally, an imbalanced oral microbiome has been associated with leaky gut and depression, highlighting the deep connection between oral and overall health.

Despite this well-documented systemic link, conventional dentistry rarely addresses the root causes of periodontal disease. My approach focuses on balancing the microbiome, supporting immune function, improving nutrition, and addressing lifestyle factors. Since 2011, I’ve been testing patients’ oral microbiome, considering it essential in dentistry, as the mouth often shows the first signs of systemic disease. By identifying and addressing issues like cavities or bleeding gums early, we can prevent long-term health problems.

Testing at the BOST clinic is available for anyone interested, including health practitioners, cardiologists, nutritionists and dentists who want to integrate this kind of prevention into their work but don’t know where to start. Practitioners are welcome to reach out to the clinic for collaboration or further information.