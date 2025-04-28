Streamline Brands Celebrates National Water Safety Month

World’s Largest Swim School Operator Announces NDPA Partnership with 25,000 Pledge Goal

By coming together as a community and encouraging families to take the Water Safety Pledge, we’re creating a ripple effect of education and empowerment.” — Chris Harkness, President of Streamline Brands

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation turns its focus to National Water Safety Month this May, Streamline Brands , part of Youth Enrichment Brands and the world’s largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, is taking bold steps to elevate awareness and save lives. With a network of trusted swim school brands, including SafeSplash Swim School, Swimtastic, Saf-T-Swim, AquaKids, SwimLabs, and Miller Swim School, and nearly 20 million swim lessons completed system-wide, the organization is proud to launch a national campaign in partnership with the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA). The initiative focuses on NDPA’s Five Layers of Protection, reinforcing a shared commitment to preventing childhood drowning through education and awareness.According to the CDC, more children aged 1-4 die from drowning than from any other cause of death, and drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury or death for children ages 5-14. With thousands of families heading into swim season, Streamline Brands is mobilizing communities across the country to make water safety a priority.“Drowning is preventable, and it starts with awareness. By coming together as a community and encouraging families to take the Water Safety Pledge, we’re creating a ripple effect of education and empowerment,” said Chris Harkness, President of Streamline Brands. “Each pledge, each conversation, and each layer of protection makes a real difference. Together, we’re building safer swimmers and safer communities.”This initiative challenges families and caregivers to take the pledge and commit to learning and practicing the Five Layers of Protection, a proven, evidence-based framework developed by NDPA to significantly reduce the risk of drowning. Streamline Brands has set an ambitious goal of collecting 25,000 pledges throughout the campaign, turning advocacy into life-saving action. To motivate participation, the swim school that gathers the most pledges will be awarded a scholarship to provide free, life-saving swim lessons to a local family in need.“The NDPA is honored to be partnering with Streamline Brands as they launch these incredible initiatives, just in time for the busiest water safety season. When our Alliance members are doing epic things to increase safety around water and create safer swimmers, we want to highlight and amplify those efforts however we can. We must all get in the water together to prevent drownings,” said Alissa Magrum, Executive Director of the NDPA.Alongside the Water Safety Pledge, Streamline Brands is proud to offer the newly launched S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise, a structured swim program focused on achieving clear, outcome-driven results. This initiative provides clear timelines and measurable milestones to ensure that kids make real progress in their swimming and water safety skills. The program promises tangible results within one year, with up to two additional months of free lessons if goals aren’t met. Supported by NDPA, the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise is designed to address the childhood drowning epidemic by teaching critical skills, including floating, rolling to breathe, and swimming to safety.Streamline Brands continues to lead the way in swim instruction, offering expert guidance in top-tier facilities while striving to make swimming safe, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone. As drowning remains a leading cause of accidental death among kids, initiatives like the Water Safety Pledge and S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise are essential in creating a generation of confident swimmers prepared to stay safe around water.For more information or to take the Water Safety Pledge, visit watersafetymonth.com.To learn more about the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise and explore participating locations, visit safesplash.com/safer-swimmer-promise.# # #About Streamline BrandsStreamline Brands, owned by Youth Enrichment Brands, promotes a lifetime of water safety and opportunity by teaching the joy of swimming. With over 200 swim schools in its network, it uniquely combines learn-to-swim programs with elite competitive instruction, catering to a diverse clientele and allowing franchisees to pursue their passion. The progressive curriculum ensures swimmers learn the correct techniques from the start, fostering safe, strong, and confident individuals who will enjoy the water for years to come. By offering the industry's most consistent and premium learn-to-swim and competitive programs, Streamline Brands aims to make a lasting impact in the community through exceptional instruction in the industry’s most advanced facilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.