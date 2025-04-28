MSI Global Alliance announces new Chief Executive

Martin A Scott

MSI Global Alliance, a top international association of independent legal and accounting firms, has named Martin A Scott as its new Chief Executive Officer.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSI Global Alliance (MSI), one of the world’s leading international associations of independent legal and accounting firms, has announced the appointment of Martin A Scott as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Following an extensive selection process, Martin A Scott was unanimously appointed by the MSI Board to lead the organisation into its next phase of growth and success.

Martin brings extensive experience in professional services, having previously served as a Global Client Service Partner at EY and held senior roles at PwC. His deep understanding of international business and professional services will be instrumental in advancing MSI’s purpose to deliver high-quality services and further expand the global reach of its membership.

Commenting on his appointment, Martin A Scott says, “I am incredibly proud to be joining MSI at such an exciting period for professional services organisations around the globe. I am really looking forward to working with the MSI team and members worldwide to build on our 35-year history to drive innovation, relevance, visibility and member engagement.”

The co-chairs of the MSI Board, Jeremy Beard and Tobias Polka, welcomed the appointment, “We are delighted to have Martin join the MSI team. His client service experience with significant global organisations is extremely valuable and will enable us to continue to build the MSI brand in the associations and network space.”

Martin succeeds Andrew Leck, who announced his retirement after a successful four-year tenure as CEO of MSI during which he played a pivotal role in strengthening MSI’s position.

Martin will officially assume his role as CEO-designate on 28 April 2025. He will be working closely with the leadership team and the MSI Secretariat to ensure a smooth transition.

ENDS

