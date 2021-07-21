MSI Global Alliance announces appointment of EY Associate Partner Andrew Leck as new CEO

Andrew Leck, CEO - MSI Global Alliance

Andrew Leck appointed as CEO of MSI Global Alliance with effect from 21 July 2021.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

MSI Global Alliance (MSI), one of the world’s leading international associations of independent legal and accounting firms, has announced the appointment of Andrew Leck as its new Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 21 July 2021.

Andrew Leck joins the alliance from EY where he was Associate Partner and Business Development Leader for Scotland, responsible for EY’s growth and go to market strategy supporting a mixed portfolio of clients across a range of sectors.

Prior to EY, Andrew spent over 20 years in the accountancy profession in a variety of roles including training, consultancy and leading market growth programmes across the world. He is a member of both the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Andrew was appointed by the MSI Board of Directors following a rigorous selection process and replaces Tim Wilson, who leaves MSI after seven years as CEO.

George Crowther, Director of the MSI Board, comments, “Andrew has a track record of successful business development, innovation and strategic leadership. His international business experience and detailed knowledge of the professional services sector, combined with strong leadership and communication skills, make him a great fit for MSI Global Alliance and we are delighted to welcome him as our new CEO.”

Commenting on his appointment, Andrew Leck says, “I am excited to be joining MSI Global Alliance, a thriving and successful association that is focused on creating value for its member firms and their clients. I look forward to working with MSI members across the globe to strengthen partnerships and explore new growth and development opportunities.”

Peter Abels, Director of the MSI Board, who has closely followed both the leadership transition process and MSI since its foundation, adds, “From the outset, Andrew and the MSI Board had a great connection. I am absolutely convinced that he will prioritise the interests of MSI members and their clients, ensuring they are equipped for the modern future. On behalf of everyone at MSI, we would like to welcome Andrew and look forward to a successful working relationship.”

###

About MSI Global Alliance:

MSI is one of the world’s leading international associations of independent legal and accounting firms with over 250 member firms in more than 100 countries. MSI was formed in 1990 in response to the growing need for cross-border co-operation between professional services firms. See www.msiglobal.org