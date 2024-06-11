MSI Global Alliance welcomes Chicago law firm Gould & Ratner LLP

US-based law firm Gould & Ratner LLP, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois admitted to MSI Global Alliance.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSI Global Alliance (MSI), one of the world’s leading international associations of independent legal and accounting firms, is pleased to announce the admission of US-based law firm Gould & Ratner LLP, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Formed in the 1930s, Gould & Ratner LLP brings a wealth of experience and a strong reputation for excellence across a wide range of legal disciplines. The firm’s expertise spans real estate, corporate law, tax, estate and succession planning, litigation, human resources and employment, construction, intellectual property, environmental law, and more.

With over 50 lawyers, Gould & Ratner represents both Fortune 500 and middle-market corporations, privately held businesses, financial institutions, entrepreneurs, and families. The firm’s extensive and varied client base includes publicly and privately owned companies, affluent families and individuals, businesses and executives, private equity funds and venture capital firms, charitable organisations, and professional service firms.

The appointment of Gould & Ratner LLP marks a continued expansion of MSI’s presence in the United States, further strengthening the alliance’s ability to deliver comprehensive legal and professional services to clients worldwide through its member firms.

Ken Koehn, COO at Gould & Ratner LLP, comments, “We are thrilled to be joining MSI and look forward to partnering with its member legal and accounting firms. As a member of MSI, we will be able to provide our clients with a comprehensive and seamless web of services through trusted local advisors worldwide.”

Andrew Leck, MSI’s CEO, comments, “I am delighted to welcome Gould & Ratner LLP to our global alliance. Their outstanding reputation and dedication to client service make them a valuable addition. I have enjoyed getting to know them in recent weeks and I look forward to the enhanced capabilities and collaborative opportunities the firm’s appointment will bring.”

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Pauline Rottstock, Head of Marketing, MSI Global Alliance

Tel: +44 20 7583 7000

Email: prottstock@msiglobal.org

About MSI Global Alliance:

MSI is one of the world’s leading international associations of independent legal and accounting firms with over 250 member firms in more than 100 countries. MSI was formed in 1990 in response to the growing need for cross-border co-operation between professional services firms. Visit www.msiglobal.org for further information.

About Gould & Ratner LLP

Gould & Ratner LLP is a comprehensive legal firm based in Chicago, offering services in corporate law, real estate, litigation, and tax law. With a legacy of over 75 years, the firm is dedicated to delivering innovative and practical legal solutions to its clients. Visit www.gouldratner.com for further information.